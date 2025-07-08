How and when to watch this week’s NASCAR races: Sonoma race date, session times, TV channels

If you liked NASCAR's street racing last week in Chicago, then this weekend's offering might get your interest too.

NASCAR takes on the 2-mile, 12-turn circuit this weekend, July 11-13. The Cup Series comes in with seven races until the playoffs, while Xfinity has eight left in its regular season.

It'll be yet another opportunity for the road racing experts to improve their postseason situations, while those who tend to struggle will have to survive the elevation changes.

What NASCAR series are racing this weekend?

NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity (the sport's second tier series) are in action this weekend.

Xfinity practice and qualifying is Friday, with its race, the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250, on Saturday.

Cup practices and qualifies Saturday with its race, the Toyota / Save Mart 350, on Sunday.

For the Cup Series, it also means the third round of its in-season tournament, with just eight drivers remaining in the fight for $1 million.

Who is racing this weekend at Sonoma?

For the Cup Series, there is only one non-full-time car entered for this weekend's race -- that being Katherine Legge in the No. 78. Legge made the field last week in Chicago and finished 19th.

Because only 37 cars entered this week, all entries will make the race.

37 Cup entries for Sonoma. 78-Legge pic.twitter.com/knFT49GyKf — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 7, 2025

But in the Xfinity race, there are 39 entrants for 38 spots, meaning one car will go home.

Among the notable, non-full time drivers in the Xfinity Series entrant list this weekend are:

- Shane van Gisbergen (No. 9 for JR Motorsports, fresh off sweeping last weekend's Cup and Xfinity races)

- Connor Mosack (No. 14 for SS-Green Light, full-time Craftsman Truck driver, finished 6th for JR Motorsports in last week's Xfinity race)

- Corey Day (No. 17 for Hendrick, driving 10 races for Hendrick in Xfinity in 2025)

- Riley Herbst (No. 19 for Gibbs, drives full-time in Cup for 23XI)

- Will Rodgers (No. 70 for Cope Family Racing, Rodgers takes over for Leland Honeyman and Thomas Annunziata his first 2025 start).

Updated Xfinity entry list has Mardy Lindley as crew chief for Zilisch after a mistake on the initial entry list. pic.twitter.com/J56BQC5A9l — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 7, 2025

Where can I watch this weekend's races at Sonoma?

In the U.S., Sonoma is the third of five NASCAR Cup Series races airing on TNT. Cup Series practice and qualifying will air on truTV.

All Xfinity races air on your local CW affiliate, while practice and qualifying air on the CW App. (NOTE: Races are not carried live on the CW app.)

Watching from outside the United States? You can find your local carrier of NASCAR right here.

When can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway?

Note that qualifying follows the practice sessions — so the times provided below will not be when qualifying begins, but rather when the practice begins. Qualifying starts short after practice ends.

NASCAR Cup Series PRACTICE & QUALIFYING TIMES in North America (airing on truTV)

Eastern Time (New York, NY): Saturday, July 12 @ 1:30 p.m.

Central Time (Chicago, IL): Saturday, July 12 @ 12:30 p.m.

Mountain Time (Phoenix, AZ): Saturday, July 12 @ 11:30 a.m.

Pacific Time (Los Angeles, CA): Saturday, July 12 @ 10:30 a.m.

Alaskan Time: Saturday, July 12 @ 9:30 a.m.

Hawaiian Time: Saturday, July 12 @ 7:30 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series RACE TIMES in North America (airing on TNT)

Eastern Time: Sunday, July 13 @ 3:30 p.m.

Central Time: Sunday, July 13 @ 2:30 p.m.

Mountain Time: Sunday, July 13 @ 1:30 p.m.

Pacific Time: Sunday, July 13 @ 12:30 p.m.

Alaskan Time: Sunday, July 13 @ 11:30 a.m.

Hawaiian Time: Sunday, July 13 @ 9:30 a.m.

When can I watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway?

Note that qualifying follows the practice sessions — so the times provided below will not be when qualifying begins, but rather when the practice begins. Qualifying starts short after practice ends.

NASCAR Xfinity Series PRACTICE & QUALIFYING TIMES in North America (airing on the CW App)

Eastern Time (New York, NY): Friday, July 11 @ 4 p.m.

Central Time (Chicago, IL): Friday, July 11 @ 3 p.m.

Mountain Time (Phoenix, AZ): Friday, July 11 @ 2 p.m.

Pacific Time (Los Angeles, CA): Friday, July 11 @ 1 p.m.

Alaskan Time: Friday, July 11 @ 12 p.m.

Hawaiian Time: Friday, July 11 @ 10 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series RACE TIME in North America (airing on The CW)

Eastern Time: Saturday, July 12 @ 4:30 p.m.

Central Time: Saturday, July 12 @ 3:30 p.m.

Mountain Time: Saturday, July 12 @ 2:30 p.m.

Pacific Time: Saturday, July 12 @ 1:30 p.m.

Alaskan Time: Saturday, July 12 @ 12:30 p.m.

Hawaiian Time: Saturday, July 12 @ 10:30 a.m.