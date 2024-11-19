'How bad is Trey Lance?': Cowboys fans can't understand sticking with Cooper Rush on MNF
Disaster struck the Dallas Cowboys in 2024 when Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury. Granted, they were already having a bad time even with the starter healthy. So, the injury was just the cherry on top of a crap sundae.
Still, this possibility is why you invest in backup options and insurance policies. This is why you go out and trade for a former top five overall draft pick, right? Right? Apparently not.
In 2023, the Cowboys traded a fourth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for Trey Lance, said former No. 3 pick. He didn't play in that first season in Dallas, presumably taking time to settle in and learn the offense. But after a year of learning and developing, he's still not the pick to step in and help Dallas out in an injury crisis.
Cooper Rush replaced Prescott as the starting QB in Dallas. No offense to Rush, but he's not exactly an exciting option to stir life into a struggling Cowboys team. Theoretically, Lance should be that guy. So why isn't he playing? Cowboys fans are asking that very question.
Cowboys fans can't understand why Trey Lance isn't playing
If the Cowboys had signed a washed-out Lance in free agency and given him a second-chance in the NFL, their reticence to use him would make more sense. It's the draft capital spent on him that raises the questions.
Seriously, they're 3-6 and have an injury ravaged roster beyond Prescott's absence. What do they have to lose? At least giving Lance a chance to start would let them know if he has any value, whether as a back up for Prescott or as a trade piece they can flip.
The only conclusion we can all come to? He must really suck in practice.
The coaches obviously see more of Lance than we all do. Still, fans would love the chance to evaluate for themselves. In a season with nothing else to look forward to, Mike McCarthy and Jerry Jones could at least make this interesting.