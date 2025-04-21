How Big Dom actually helps the Eagles build a Super Bowl contender

With the 2025 NFL Draft just days away, teams across the league are putting the finishing touches on their boards and practicing their best poker faces. The decisions they make this weekend could ultimately define the careers and alter the legacies of each franchise’s top decision-makers.

Picking the right prospect isn’t just about talent. Finding the right fit at the right spot takes an understanding of the draft class’ strengths, the needs and desires of other teams and the weaknesses of your own roster. It is crucial for teams to have confidence in the prospect, not just as a player, but also as an individual.

As Super Bowl LIX champions, the Philadelphia Eagles hold the final pick of the first round, No. 32 overall. Picking last in each round means they may be forced to take a chance on players that other teams may have concerns about. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman isn’t worried about finding the right fits for his team, largely because of one man who has already helped Philadelphia build a championship roster.

Big Dom plays a vital role in vetting Eagles’ draft prospects

Dom DiSandro, or “Big Dom,” has held many titles within the Eagles organization since 1999. After serving as the chief security officer and senior advisor to the general manager, Big Dom was also placed in charge of game-day coaching operations last offseason. According to Roseman, the fan-favorite security official has also helped the team identify prospects who would fit the team’s vision and culture.

“We do have objective criteria that we look at to take players off our board,” Roseman said, per NBC Sports. “We start with these basic principles of, ‘We will not draft because of this.’ When we get past those guys, then we obviously have a process we go through. That starts with Dom. I don’t think there’s any doubt that he’s the best in the National Football League, and in my opinion all of sports, at what he does. His ability to not only gather information but have a feel for people. And then we just have to make judgments. In those situations, those are a little more subjective, and that’s based on all the information we get.”

While any draft analyst can access game footage or measureables from the NFL Scouting Combine, teams understand that evaluating a player's character is equally crucial. NFL teams conduct thorough background checks that include interviews with former coaches, teammates, high school teachers and even janitors. The goal is to understand a player's passion, work ethic and ability to cope with the pressures of professional football.

Teams employ various professionals to paint a full picture of each prospect. A medical staff conducts comprehensive physical examinations, psychologists conduct mental examinations and former FBI agents even conduct background checks. Teams interact directly with the prospects during interviews at the Combine, during campus visits or during private workouts. The exhaustive and multifaceted process of scouting a player helps teams minimize risks and underscores the magnitude of the investment the team is making with each selection.

While there are always unknown variables and risks, few teams are likely as confident in their vetting process as the Eagles are with Big Dom at their disposal.