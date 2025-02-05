How do Super Bowl squares work? A simple breakdown of the popular pool
By Scott Rogust
It is that time of year for football fans and casual viewers — the Super Bowl. Fans will gather with family and friends to watch the spectacle that is the big game. Some will be watching the football, while others will have their eyes peeled for the halftime show and the commercials.
This is also the time of year where you will probably end up in a Super Bowl squares group, whether that's among your group of friends, your family, or at your place of work. Some who are participting may be wondering, how does Super Bowl squares even work? Don't worry, we have you covered.
A simple breakdown of how Super Bowl squares work
Whoever is running your Super Bowl squares group will hand you a 10 by 10 grid with 100 boxes. On opposite ends of the grid will be the teams competing in the Super Bowl. From there, whoever is running your Super Bowl squares will set a fee per box. Simple enough, right?
But on GameDay, you will receive an update to the Super Bowl squares grid with numbers on each column and row. For example, your box will be on AFC team 2, NFC team 3. In that case, you will be cheering for the AFC team to have the last number of their score to be 2 and the NFC team to have the last number of their score to be 3 at the end of the first, second, third, and fourth quarters. For example, you would want AFC 12, NFC 3 at the end of the second quarter.
From there, you will receive a set payout from the pool money gathered by the Super Bowl squares group leader. Of course, you would want to land the final score, as that would result in you getting the higher payout.
So there you have it, that's how Super Bowl squares work. If you're aware of one whether at work or amongst your friends, give it a try. You could very well earn some extra money.