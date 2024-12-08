How many Big Ten teams made a bowl game? Schedule, matchups and more
By Scott Rogust
The college football regular season has come and gone, and conference champions were officially crowned. Now, it's onto bowl season and, more importantly, the College Football Playoff. While most teams will play in one more game, 12 programs that qualify for the Playoff will go through a tournament to crown a national champion.
On Saturday, the Oregon Ducks were crowned the Big Ten champions after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions 45-37. This is the Ducks' first year in the Big Ten, and they won the conference title by going undefeated.
On Sunday, Oregon earned the No. 1 seed in the official Playoff bracket and a first-round bye, while Penn State received the No. 6 seed and will host a first-round matchup against the SMU Mustangs.
While we know those two will be in the Playoff, what other Big Ten teams will be playing in a bowl game?
How many Big Ten teams made a bowl game?
There are 12 Big Ten teams set to compete in bowl games.
There are four Big Ten teams set for the College Football Playoff — the Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Indiana Hoosiers. Oregon has the No. 1 seed and will play the winner of No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Tennessee in the Rose Bowl. No. 6 Penn State will host the No. 11 SMU Mustangs. As for Indiana, they hold the No. 10 seed and will take on the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first round.
That leaves the Michigan Wolverines, Illinois Fighting Illini, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, USC Trojans, Washington Huskies, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Iowa Hawkeyes, who are all bowl-eligible teams who missed out on the Playoff.
Big Ten bowl game schedule
The schedule will be updated once the official bowl game matchups are announced.
Team
Bowl Game and Opponent
Date
Kickoff Time and TV Channel
Oregon
Rose Bowl, vs. Winner of No. 8 Ohio State/No. 9 Tennessee
Wednesday, Jan. 1
5:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
Penn State
CFP First Round vs. No. 11 SMU
Saturday, Dec. 21
Noon ET, TNT and MAX
Ohio State
CFP First Round vs. No. 9 Tennessee
Saturday, Dec. 21
8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Indiana
CFP First Round at No. 7 Notre Dame
Friday, Dec. 20
8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Illinois
TBD
TBD
TBD
Iowa
TBD
TBD
TBD
Michigan
TBD
TBD
TBD
Minnesota
TBD
TBD
TBD
Rutgers
TBD
TBD
TBD
USC
TBD
TBD
TBD
Washington
TBD
TBD
TBD
Nebraska
TBD
TBD
TBD
Eight teams in the Big Ten will look to end their season with a bowl game victory as a proof of their hard work. As for Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State, and Indiana, they will look to run the gauntlet and win the CFP National Championship.