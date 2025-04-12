How many LIV Golf player made the cut at The Masters? Brooks Koepka falls short

It's the most anticipated time of the professional golf calendar — Masters Week. On Thursday, 95 golfers began their pursuit to win the coveted green jacket by winning the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

With the first two rounds in the books, only the top 50 golfers could make the cut for rounds three and four. The cut line was set at +2, so any golfer who had a worse score than that would be eliminated from the tournament and unable to compete over the weekend.

For the 2025 Masters, there were 12 golfers from LIV Golf League who were eligible to compete. One golfer who didn't make the cut was Brooks Koepka, the two-time Masters runner-up (2019, 2023) after scoring a +5.

Overall, Koepka is one of five LIV golfers who missed the cut to play over the weekend. So, who are the seven LIV golfers who qualified for the third and fourth rounds of the Masters?

Which LIV golfers made the cut at The Masters?

There are seven LIV golfers that made the cut, and they are as follows:

LIV Golfer who made the cut at The Masters Place after first 2 Rounds Score after first 2 Rounds Bryson DeChambeau 2nd -7 Tyrell Hatton 5th (Tied) -5 Patrick Reed 12th (Tied) -3 Bubba Watson 22nd (Tied) -1 Charl Schwartzel 40th (Tied) +2 Jon Rahm 40th (Tied) +2 Joaquin Niemann 40th (Tied) +2

Byrson DeChambeau made the cut with relative ease. After scoring seven under 137, DeChambeau is in second place entering the weekend. DeChambeau trails Justin Rose, who scored eight under. DeChambeau is looking to win his first green jacket at The Masters.

Tyrell Hatton is the second-best performer from the LIV Golf League after scoring five under 139. He is tied for fifth place alongside Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry, and Matt McCarty.

Patrick Reed is in a five-way tie for 12th alongside Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Kim, and Ludvig Åberg after scoring three under.

Bubba Watson enters Saturday with a one under score, good enough to be tied for 22nd place. Watson is looking to win his third Masters Tournament after winning in 2012 and 2014.

Finally, Charl Schwartzel, Joaquin Niemann, and Jon Rahm both narrowly made the +2 cut, good enough for them to be tied for 40th place.