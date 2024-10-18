How many MLB teams have overcome a 3-1 deficit in MLB history?
The vibes are not great around the New York Mets right now. Two resounding home losses at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers have Carlos Mendoza's crew staring at a 3-1 NLCS deficit, needing to not only win Game 5 in New York on Friday night but then head back to L.A. and win two in a row at Dodger Stadium if they want to take this magical run all the way to the World Series. With the way Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Co. are swinging the bats (and the way Mendoza's lineup is hitting right now), that seems like an awfully tall task.
But just how tall is it, historically speaking? What kind of odds are the Mets facing as they embark on what New York hopes will be yet another epic postseason comeback? They may be long, but they're not impossible — and if the Mets are looking for some recent inspiration, they only have to glance over to the opposing dugout.
In the history of the MLB postseason, a team has gone up 3-1 in a best-of-seven series 93 times. In just 14 of those 93 did the team down 3-1 managed to reel off three wins in a row and take the series. Those numbers aren't what Mets fans want to hear, but recent history lays out one potential blueprint: The most recent team to pull off such a comeback is none other than the Dodgers themselves, who rallied to top the Atlanta Braves in the 2020 NLCS.
Below is a full list of all 14 teams the Mets will try to join over the next few days.
Year
Round
Team
Opponent
2020
NLCS
Los Angeles Dodgers
Atlanta Braves
2016
World Series
Chicago Cubs
Cleveland Guardians
2012
NLCS
San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals
2007
ALCS
Boston Red Sox
Cleveland Guardians
2004
ALCS
Boston Red Sox
New York Yankees
2003
NLCS
Florida Marlins
Chicago Cubs
1996
NLCS
Atlanta Braves
St. Louis Cardinals
1986
ALCS
Boston Red Sox
California Angels
1985
World Series
Kansas City Royals
St. Louis Cardinals
1985
ALCS
Kansas City Royals
Toronto Blue Jays
1979
World Series
Pittsburgh Pirates
Baltimore Orioles
1968
World Series
Detroit Tigers
St. Louis Cardinals
1958
World Series
New York Yankees
Milwaukee Braves
1925
World Series
Pittsburgh Pirates
Washington Senators
(Apologies to the Cardinals, who somehow managed to be on the wrong side of this list four different times.) Is a Mets rally likely? Maybe not. Is it possible? Most definitely.