Fansided

How many MLB teams have overcome a 3-1 deficit in MLB history?

The Mets have their work cut out for them against the Dodgers in the NLCS.

By Chris Landers

Championship Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets - Game 3
Championship Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets - Game 3 / Elsa/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The vibes are not great around the New York Mets right now. Two resounding home losses at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers have Carlos Mendoza's crew staring at a 3-1 NLCS deficit, needing to not only win Game 5 in New York on Friday night but then head back to L.A. and win two in a row at Dodger Stadium if they want to take this magical run all the way to the World Series. With the way Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Co. are swinging the bats (and the way Mendoza's lineup is hitting right now), that seems like an awfully tall task.

But just how tall is it, historically speaking? What kind of odds are the Mets facing as they embark on what New York hopes will be yet another epic postseason comeback? They may be long, but they're not impossible — and if the Mets are looking for some recent inspiration, they only have to glance over to the opposing dugout.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

How many MLB teams have overcome a 3-1 deficit in MLB history?

In the history of the MLB postseason, a team has gone up 3-1 in a best-of-seven series 93 times. In just 14 of those 93 did the team down 3-1 managed to reel off three wins in a row and take the series. Those numbers aren't what Mets fans want to hear, but recent history lays out one potential blueprint: The most recent team to pull off such a comeback is none other than the Dodgers themselves, who rallied to top the Atlanta Braves in the 2020 NLCS.

Below is a full list of all 14 teams the Mets will try to join over the next few days.

Year

Round

Team

Opponent

2020

NLCS

Los Angeles Dodgers

Atlanta Braves

2016

World Series

Chicago Cubs

Cleveland Guardians

2012

NLCS

San Francisco Giants

St. Louis Cardinals

2007

ALCS

Boston Red Sox

Cleveland Guardians

2004

ALCS

Boston Red Sox

New York Yankees

2003

NLCS

Florida Marlins

Chicago Cubs

1996

NLCS

Atlanta Braves

St. Louis Cardinals

1986

ALCS

Boston Red Sox

California Angels

1985

World Series

Kansas City Royals

St. Louis Cardinals

1985

ALCS

Kansas City Royals

Toronto Blue Jays

1979

World Series

Pittsburgh Pirates

Baltimore Orioles

1968

World Series

Detroit Tigers

St. Louis Cardinals

1958

World Series

New York Yankees

Milwaukee Braves

1925

World Series

Pittsburgh Pirates

Washington Senators

(Apologies to the Cardinals, who somehow managed to be on the wrong side of this list four different times.) Is a Mets rally likely? Maybe not. Is it possible? Most definitely.

feed

Home/New York Mets