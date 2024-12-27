How many NBA All-Stars should the Knicks have this year?
This year, the NBA All-Star Game is adopting a new tournament-style format featuring four teams instead of the traditional East vs. West showdown. While this change has sparked mixed reactions from players, fans are buzzing with curiosity about how it will play out. For the New York Knicks, this new format could provide an opportunity to make history with an unprecedented four All-Star selections — a feat only achieved nine times in NBA history, with the last instance being the 2018 Golden State Warriors.
Could the Knicks pull it off? Here’s a breakdown of the factors at play and the players who might make it happen.
Past trends: Knicks' All-Star history
NBA history shows that top teams often have multiple All-Star representatives. The 2023 All-Star Game saw the Boston Celtics sending three players — Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Jrue Holiday. However, four players from a single team remain a rarity, reserved for historically great teams.
For the Knicks, multiple All-Star selections have typically coincided with strong standings. Last year, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle became the first Knicks duo since 2012-13 (Carmelo Anthony and Tyson Chandler) to make the All-Star Game. The Knicks’ only three-player All-Star year came in 1993-94, when Patrick Ewing, John Starks, and Charles Oakley represented a team that eventually reached the NBA Finals.
Can the Knicks make history?
To secure four All-Star spots, the Knicks would likely need to climb to the first or second seed in the Eastern Conference, surpassing powerhouses like the Celtics and Cavaliers. Consistency will also be key. While the Knicks boast a strong 12-4 record against sub-.500 teams, their 8-6 record against winning teams suggests room for improvement.
If they can continue their winning streak and dominate top-tier opponents, the case for multiple All-Stars becomes much stronger.
Who Has the Best Shot?
Jalen Brunson: A lock
Fresh off his first All-Star appearance last season, Jalen Brunson has only solidified his status as one of the league’s top point guards. Now the team captain, Brunson is averaging 15th in points and ninth in assists per game, showcasing his leadership and consistency. Another All-Star nod seems inevitable.
Karl-Anthony Towns: A sure bet
Karl-Anthony Towns has quietly put together an MVP-worthy campaign. Leading the league with 13.7 rebounds per game and scoring 24.6 points on a career-high 44.7 percent from 3, Towns is proving to be a dominant stretch big who impacts both ends of the court. His inclusion as an All-Star feels like a no-brainer.
Mikal Bridges: Strong contender
After doubts about his fit with the Knicks, Mikal Bridges has silenced critics with consistent and clutch performances. Over his last 10 games, Bridges is averaging 21.9 points on 57.1 percent shooting from the field and 44.9 percent from 3, helping the Knicks go 8-2 during that stretch. His season-high 41-point performance on Christmas Day only strengthens his case for a first All-Star appearance.
OG Anunoby: A defensive specialist on the bubble
OG Anunoby’s case is less clear. While his 16.8 points per game and 35.7 percent shooting from 3 are underwhelming by All-Star standards, his defensive impact is undeniable. Anunoby leads the Knicks in both steals and blocks and ranks seventh in deflections league-wide. While his contributions may not translate to All-Star votes, his value to the team cannot be overstated.
For the Knicks to break into the elite club of teams with four All-Stars, they’ll need to maintain their momentum, rack up wins against top competition, and continue climbing the standings. While Brunson, Towns, and Bridges have clear paths to All-Star nods, Anunoby’s inclusion would hinge on voters recognizing his defensive brilliance.