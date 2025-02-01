How many NFL teams have played a Super Bowl at home?
By Lior Lampert
Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will be in the Caesars Superdome, home to the New Orleans Saints. The Big Game is coming to the Big Easy for the eighth time in NFL history, though none of those matchups have featured the fleur-de-lis.
Like virtually every other franchise, the Saints haven't had the privilege of playing a Super Bowl in their stadium. It's a rare feat that's seldomly happened since the inception of football's grandest stage in the 1966 season. And the first occurrence didn't come to pass for over a half-century after that!
With that in mind, let's answer the three W's: Who has hosted a Super Bowl on their turf? When? And what was the result?
Only two teams have experienced a home Super Bowl, and both did it this decade: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. Bizarrely enough, they achieved the landmark accomplishment in consecutive years after zero prior instances in NFL history.
How did each NFL team that played a Super Bowl at home fare?
Matchup, Stadium
Super Bowl [Roman Numeral]
Result
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Raymond James Stadium
LV
Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9
Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals, SoFi Stadium
LVI
Rams 23, Bengals 20
Tampa Bay faced the Chiefs at their Raymond James Stadium in Super Bowl LV to conclude the 2020 campaign. The Buccaneers' wire-to-wire rout over Kansas City made them the first squad in league history to win a title in front of their home crowd.
Kansas City stood no chance against legendary quarterback Tom Brady and the Bucs. The renowned signal-caller completed 21-of-29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns en route to his seventh ring and fifth and final Super Bowl MVP award. However, Tampa Bay's rein as the sole club to both compete for and hoist the Lombardi Trophy in the presence of their local supporters didn't last long.
Super Bowl LVI was at SoFi Stadium, AKA Rams House. As the story goes, Los Angeles faced the Joe Burrow-led Cincinnati Bengals, narrowly prevailing thanks to an iconic, beautifully orchestrated 15-play touchdown drive to win the game in the fourth quarter. (Notably, Cincinnati was considered the home team for Super Bowl LVI, not the Rams. But regardless of the technical designation, the L.A. faithful showed up in full force.)
If the Bucs and Rams taught us anything, it's that lightning can strike twice. Not only did each team play a home Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons, but they both secured victories. While the Chiefs and Eagles won't be joining that exclusive group this year, their encore championship clash entrenches them in the sport's annals for a different reason.