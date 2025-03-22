St. John’s upset broke brackets everywhere: How many perfect brackets remain now?

The NCAA Tournament always brings about the dream of a perfect bracket filled out for March Madness. It's a dream, to be sure, because the odds of that actually happening are truly astronomical. For reference, there is a 1-in-9,223,372,036,854,775,808 of someone filling out a perfect bracket, getting all 63 picks correct. That's exponentially less likely than the odds of being eaten by a shark while being struck by lightning (1-in-40,000,000,000,000,000).

Games like Saturday's Round of 32 clash between John Calipari and Rick Pitino as No. 2 seed St. John's took on No. 10 seed Arkansas is a big reason as to why it's nearly impossible to achieve the perfect bracket.

In a game full of questionable officiating and with St. John's star RJ Luis Jr. headlining one of the worst offensive performances we'll see in March Madness, it was Arkansas that ultimately prevailed in the 75-66 affair. With that, the Johnnies became the first team on the No. 1-4 seed line to be eliminated from the tournament, just two games into the Second Round.

If you're anything like me, you already didn't have a perfect bracket — and your bracket is now sufficiently busted with the Red Storm eliminated from March Madness.

You're not alone in that. And the number of perfect brackets that actually remain after 18 games of action in the 2025 NCAA Tournament and following the St. John's loss wholly confirms as much.

How many perfect brackets remain in March Madness after Arkansas upsets St. John's?

Only 41 perfect brackets remaining that we can see.

According to ESPN's Men's Tournament Challenge, there are only 18 perfect brackets remaining following the St. John's loss to Arkansas. Per the NCAA's bracket challenge, there are only 23 perfect brackets that remain in their software. That might seem shocking and it definitely is, especially given how chalk-heavy the First Round of the tournament was. At the same time, though, most of the more than 24 million brackets that were filled out were already busted before this game.

Entering the St. John's-Arkansas matchup, there were fewer than 100 perfect brackets on ESPN that were still alive. Furthermore, on ESPN, the Second Round matchup between No. 4 seed Texas A&M and No. 5 seed Michigan that tipped off right after the Razorbacks' upset win has even more implications with seven of the remaining 18 perfect brackets picking the Aggies and the other 11 having hitched their wagon to the Wolverines.

In the other late-afternoon Round of 32 matchup on Saturday, only three of the remaining perfect brackets picked Drake to upset No. 3 seed Texas Tech.

Based on how things are trending, it's seeming highly unlikely that ESPN has any remaining perfect brackets by the time we get to the Sweet 16. If that does happen, though, whoever filled that out might have a hold of Biff Tannen's Gray's Sports Almanac.

Note: These are

Which games eliminated the most perfect brackets in 2025 March Madness?

The first game of the 2025 NCAA Tournament between No. 9 seed Creighton and No. 8 seed Louisville appears to be the biggest eliminator of perfect brackets according to the data provided by ESPN, taking out more than 13 million brackets on their service, more than half of the number that were submitted.

Not far behind, though, was the No. 12 McNeese upset of No. 5 Clemson in the First Round, an upset that took down 6.6 million perfect brackets. Speaking of that, everyone was ready to fade Purdue as their No. 4-over-No. 13 seed win over High Point was the third-biggest eliminator, taking down over 2.1 million perfect brackets.