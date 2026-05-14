How many players make the cut at the PGA Championship? Explaining the Aronimink weekend field

The weekend field size remains unpredictable due to Aronimink's last major hosting in 1962, but the top 70 and ties are guaranteed to play through to Sunday.

The second major of the men's golf season has arrived, as 156 of the world's best are ready to take on historic Aronimink Golf Club in suburban Philadelphia at the 108th playing of the PGA Championship.

Now, not including the opposite-field Myrtle Beach Classic last week, it's been a minute since the top players in this field have had to worry about making a cut, as the last two big PGA Tour stops, the Cadillac Championship and the Truist Championship, are no-cut Signature Events.

But that won't be the case this week, as more than half the field could conceivably be headed home after 36 holes. So, with that in mind, let's have a quick look at the cut rules for the 2026 PGA Championship.

How many player will make the cut at Aronimink? Explaining the PGA Championship cut rules

PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club | James Lang-Imagn Images

Of the three men's major championships contested on American soil, the PGA Championship is the most lenient, as the top 70 and ties at the midway point on Friday at Aronimink will stick around to play the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

The Masters, which does have a much smaller field (95 teed it up at Augusta National this year), takes the top 50 and ties after 36 holes. And the U.S. Open field is cut to the top 60 and ties at the halfway mark. The Open Championship, otherwise known as the British Open, rolls with the PGA Championship format, with the top 70 and ties making it through to the final two rounds.

What was the cut at the PGA Championship the last five years and how many players made it?

As The Masters is the only major contested at the same venue each and every year, the cut line on a year-to-year basis at the PGA Championship naturally varies a little more than it does at Augusta.

Nevertheless, we'll still take a quick look at the last five years to see how things have gone.

Year Course Players to Make the Cut PGA Championship Cut Line 2025 Quail Hollow 74 +1 2024 Valhalla 78 -1 2023 Oak Hill 76 +5 2022 Southern Hills 79 +4 2021 Kiawah Island 81 +5

Now, attempting to predict the cut line at Aronimink this week is a little tricky, as the last time a men's major was played on Donald Ross' famous design was the 1962 PGA Championship, which Gary Player won by a single shot over Bob Goalby.

And at that time, there was actually a two-cut system in place, the first after 36 holes and then a second at the 54-hole mark. Of the 170 players in the field that week, 91 made the first cut at +11 or better, and 60 then made the second at +12 or better to make it to the final round.

The PGA Tour did hold the BMW Championship here in 2018, but as that was a playoff event featuring only 70 players (69 with the withdrawal of Daniel Berger ahead of the event), there was no cut. And with all the rain that fell in Philly that week, it was shortened to 54 holes anyway, with Keegan Bradley ultimately defeating Justin Rose in a playoff.

So, again, it's anyone's guess on how things will shake out after 36 holes at Aronimink. But once more, what we do know is that the top 70 and ties will make it through to the weekend at what should be an extremely exciting 2026 PGA Championship.