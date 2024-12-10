How many SEC teams made a bowl game? Schedule, matchups and more
By John Buhler
With the regular season over with and done, it is time to get ready to get ready for bowl season, baby! That's right! We will have so many more games left to be played this holiday season over on the college football gridiron. Bowl games are a way to reward teams for a season well done. Players get to play in cool stadiums in matchups that were never previously scheduled. There are also the practices.
In recent years, the best thing that comes from achieving bowl eligibility is more opportunities for each team to get better. Every practice is precious. Just ask the teams who are sitting at home waiting for spring practice to roll around. Their conference rivals are getting better, while they are sitting back home on the couch, eating bon-bons or something. To each his own I suppose in all this...
So what I am going to do today is rattle off every bowl game the SEC is participating in. Keep in mind that a few SEC teams qualified for this year's College Football Playoff. This is not some one or two-game bowl season. To win the entire thing, a team must win between three and four games, depending on if they got a first-round by to one of the New Year's Six Bowls. It is going to be a doozy!
So let's great right on down to it, shall we? How many SEC teams are playing in a bowl game this year?
How many SEC teams made a bowl game?
With the 2024 college football regular season concluded, these 13 SEC teams made it to a bowl.
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Florida Gators
- Georgia Bulldogs
- LSU Tigers
- Missouri Tigers
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Ole Miss Rebels
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Texas Longhorns
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Vanderbilt Commodores
Of the 13 bowl-eligible teams in the SEC, three will be taking part in the College Football Playoff. That would be No. 2-seeded Georgia, No. 5-seeded Texas and No. 9-seeded Tennessee. All three of those teams could be playing between one and four more games this season. The other 10 will be playing in their bowl game and that is it. Auburn, Kentucky and Mississippi State were not bowl eligible this year.
Now let's take a gander at when all 13 of these bowl-eligible SEC teams are going to be playing again.
SEC bowl game schedule
I will now list out the 10 non-College Football Playoff bowl games in which the SEC will participate in.
Friday, Dec. 20
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: Florida Gators vs. Tulane Green Wave (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL, ESPN, 3:30 p.m. ET)
Friday, Dec. 27
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Navy Midshipmen vs. Oklahoma Sooners (Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX, ESPN, 12:00 p.m. ET)
Birmingham Bowl: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL, ESPN, 3:30 p.m. ET)
AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN, ESPN 7:00 p.m. ET)
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Texas A&M Aggies vs. USC Trojans (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV, ESPN, 10:30 p.m. ET)
Monday, Dec. 30
TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Missouri Tigers (Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN, ESPN, 2:30 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, Dec. 31
ReliaQuest Bowl: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Michigan Wolverines (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL, ESPN, 12:00 p.m. ET)
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: Illinois Fighting Illinios vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL, ABC, 3:00 p.m. ET)
Kinder's Texas Bowl: Baylor Bears vs. LSU Tigers (NRG Stadium, Houston, TX, ESPN, 3:30 p.m. ET)
Thursday, Jan. 2
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Duke Blue Devils vs. Ole Miss Rebels (EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL, ESPN, 7:30 p.m. ET)
And now I will list out the College Football Playoff schedule for the three playoff-bound SEC teams.
SEC College Football Playoff schedule
Texas and Tennessee will playin in first-round games this year, while Georgia has a first-round bye.
Saturday, Dec. 21
No. 12 Clemson Tigers at No. 5 Texas Longhorns (Darrel K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX, TNT, 4:00 p.m. ET)
No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes (Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH, ESPN, 8:00 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Allstate Sugar Bowl: TBD vs. No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA, ESPN, 8:45 p.m. ET)
If Texas beats Clemson, the Longhorns will face Arizona State in the Peach Bowl. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia will be at 1:00 p.m. ET and ESPN will have the telecast. If Tennessee beats Ohio State, the Vols will face Oregon in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Kickoff will be at 5:00 p.m. ET and the game will be airing on ESPN. What if any of the teams advance?
Well, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas could all advance to either the Cotton or Orange Bowls as part of the national semifinals. The Cotton Bowl will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, Jan. 9 and ESPN will carry the 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The Orange Bowl will be at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, Jan. 10. ESPN will carry the game. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET as well.
And should any of these three SEC teams get to the national championship, kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia will be at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 20. ESPN will carry that telecast. For Georgia, it would be their third playoff game. As for Tennessee or Texas, this would be their fourth playoff game should they get that far, as they both have to play first-round games, too.
Now that you have all this information, you can sit back, enjoy yourself and watch some bowl games!