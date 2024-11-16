How many times has each WNBA team had the No. 1 pick?
On Sunday, November 17th, the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery will take place. We will find out who will secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
The Chicago Sky, Los Angeles Sparks, Washington Mystics and Dallas Wings will all have an opportunity at the top selection in the 24th annual WNBA Draft Lottery. Who has the best odds to land the top pick?
- Los Angeles Sparks: 44.2% (25-55)
- Dallas Wings: 22.7% (31-49)
- Chicago Sky: 22.7% (31-49)
- Washington Mystics: 10.8% (33-47)
Team
Players
Year
Los Angeles Sparks
Nneka Ogwumike, Candance Parker,
2012, 2008
Dallas Wings
Charli Collier
2021
Chicago Sky
None
None
Washington Mystics
Chamique Holdsclaw
1999
Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston
2024, 2023
Connecticut Sun
Chiney Ogwumike, Tina Charles
2014, 2010
New York Liberty
Sabrina Ionescu
2020
Minnesota Lynx
Maya Moore, Seimone Augustus
2011, 2006
Seattle Storm
Breanna Stewart, Jewell Lloyd, Sue Bird, Lauren Jackson
2016, 2015, 2002, 2001
Las Vegas Aces (formerly known as Utah Starzz/San Antonio Silver Stars)
Jackie Young, A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Margo Dydek, Dena Head
2019, 2018, 2017, 1998, 1997
Atlanta Dream
Rhyne Howard, Angel McCoughty
2022, 2009
Phoenix Mercury
Brittney Griner, Lindsey Harding, Diana Taurasi
2013, 2007, 2004
The Sky will be hoping to secure their first No.1 draft selection in franchise history. The Mystics hope to land their first top pick since 1999, Los Angeles hopes to get their first top pick since Parker in 2008, and the Wings hope to land their second top pick in franchise history.
For the 2025 WNBA Draft, it appears to be which team will be able to draft UConn guard Paige Bueckers. USC forward Kiki Iriafen, Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles, and UConn's other guard Azzi Fudd seem to be the consensus top four picks on numerous mock drafts. As you see from the list above of former No. 1 draft picks, most of the top picks end up becoming top stars in the league.
As the league continues to grow, the future top draft picks will have more and more hype. After traveling back, it was odd to see the Sky have yet to get the top pick. It will be interesting to see how the upcoming WNBA Draft Lottery turns out. Especially, since a new team the Golden State Valkyries will also be joining the fun this season as well.
The WNBA Draft Lottery will be televised on ESPN on Sunday for the entire sports world to see at 6 p.m. ET.