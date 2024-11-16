Fansided

How many times has each WNBA team had the No. 1 pick?

With the WNBA Draft Lottery coming up, let's look at how many times each team has had the No. 1 pick.

By Dedrick Hendrix

2024 WNBA Draft
2024 WNBA Draft / Sarah Stier/GettyImages
On Sunday, November 17th, the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery will take place. We will find out who will secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

The Chicago Sky, Los Angeles Sparks, Washington Mystics and Dallas Wings will all have an opportunity at the top selection in the 24th annual WNBA Draft Lottery. Who has the best odds to land the top pick?

  1. Los Angeles Sparks: 44.2% (25-55)
  2. Dallas Wings: 22.7% (31-49)
  3. Chicago Sky: 22.7% (31-49)
  4. Washington Mystics: 10.8% (33-47)

How many times has each WNBA team had the No. 1 pick?

Team

Players

Year

Los Angeles Sparks

Nneka Ogwumike, Candance Parker,

2012, 2008

Dallas Wings

Charli Collier

2021

Chicago Sky

None

None

Washington Mystics

Chamique Holdsclaw

1999

Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston

2024, 2023

Connecticut Sun

Chiney Ogwumike, Tina Charles

2014, 2010

New York Liberty

Sabrina Ionescu

2020

Minnesota Lynx

Maya Moore, Seimone Augustus

2011, 2006

Seattle Storm

Breanna Stewart, Jewell Lloyd, Sue Bird, Lauren Jackson

2016, 2015, 2002, 2001

Las Vegas Aces (formerly known as Utah Starzz/San Antonio Silver Stars)

Jackie Young, A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Margo Dydek, Dena Head

2019, 2018, 2017, 1998, 1997

Atlanta Dream

Rhyne Howard, Angel McCoughty

2022, 2009

Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner, Lindsey Harding, Diana Taurasi

2013, 2007, 2004

The Sky will be hoping to secure their first No.1 draft selection in franchise history. The Mystics hope to land their first top pick since 1999, Los Angeles hopes to get their first top pick since Parker in 2008, and the Wings hope to land their second top pick in franchise history.

For the 2025 WNBA Draft, it appears to be which team will be able to draft UConn guard Paige Bueckers. USC forward Kiki Iriafen, Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles, and UConn's other guard Azzi Fudd seem to be the consensus top four picks on numerous mock drafts. As you see from the list above of former No. 1 draft picks, most of the top picks end up becoming top stars in the league.

As the league continues to grow, the future top draft picks will have more and more hype. After traveling back, it was odd to see the Sky have yet to get the top pick. It will be interesting to see how the upcoming WNBA Draft Lottery turns out. Especially, since a new team the Golden State Valkyries will also be joining the fun this season as well.

The WNBA Draft Lottery will be televised on ESPN on Sunday for the entire sports world to see at 6 p.m. ET.

