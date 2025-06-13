How much are College World Series tickets? Cheapest and most expensive seats in Omaha

While MLB is in its third month of the season, the college baseball season is winding down, where a new national champion will be crowned. From Friday, June 13 until Monday June 23 (the latest), eight teams will compete in the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

The final eight teams remaining in the 64-team bracket will compete at Charles Schwab Field with a chance to compete in the best-of-three finals. Those teams that qualified for the tournament are Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Oregon State, LSU, UCLA, Arizona, Louisville, and Murray State.

For college baseball fans in the Omaha area looking to catch some of the College World Series, here's how much tickets are running for.

Cheapest College World Series seats in Omaha

The only way fans can purchase tickets to the College World Series is through Ticketmaster. One important thing to note is that all of the games marked "if necessary" are not available to purchase as of now, according to the College World Series' official website.

Below are the cheapest tickets for each game on Ticketmaster.

Game Date Start Time Cheapest Ticket price Arizona vs. No. 13 Coastal Carolina Friday, June 13 1:00 p.m. CT $26.62 Louisville vs. No. 8 Oregon State Friday, June 13 6:00 p.m. CT $55.93 Murray State vs. No. 15 UCLA Saturday, June 14 1:00 p.m. CT $37.51 No. 6 LSU vs. No. 3 Arkansas Saturday, June 14 6:00 p.m. CT $243.54 Game 5 Sunday, June 15 1:00 p.m. CT $31.46 Game 6 Sunday, June 15 6:00 p.m. CT $41.14 Game 7 Monday, June 16 1:00 p.m. CT $36.30 Game 8 Monday, June 16 6:00 p.m. CT $103.53 Game 9 Tuesday, June 17 1:00 p.m. CT $23.95 Game 10 Tuesday, June 17 6:00 p.m. CT $88.56 Game 11 Wednesday, June 18 1:00 p.m. CT $23.95 Game 12 Wednesday, June 18 6:00 p.m. CT $119.00 Finals Game 1 Saturday, June 21 6:00 p.m. CT $223.85 Finals Game 2 Sunday, June 22 1:30 p.m. CT $189.42

As you can see with the ticket prices, the cheaper tickets are for the early afternoon games, so that is your best bet if you want to attend the College World Series without having to spend too much.

Out of the confirmed matchups for the College World Series, the No. 6 LSU vs. No. 3 Arkansas is the most in-demand in terms of prices. The cheapest price, as of Friday, June 13, is $243.54.

Most expensive College World Series seats in Omaha

Below are the most expensive tickets for each College World Series game.

Game Date Start Time Most Expensive Ticket price Arizona vs. No. 13 Coastal Carolina Friday, June 13 1:00 p.m. CT $260.15 Louisville vs. No. 8 Oregon State Friday, June 13 6:00 p.m. CT $387.45 Murray State vs. No. 15 UCLA Saturday, June 14 1:00 p.m. CT $635.52 No. 6 LSU vs. No. 3 Arkansas Saturday, June 14 6:00 p.m. CT $1,1105.77 Game 5 Sunday, June 15 1:00 p.m. CT $544.50 Game 6 Sunday, June 15 6:00 p.m. CT $574.75 Game 7 Monday, June 16 1:00 p.m. CT $544.50 Game 8 Monday, June 16 6:00 p.m. CT $1,011.50 Game 9 Tuesday, June 17 1:00 p.m. CT $492.00 Game 10 Tuesday, June 17 6:00 p.m. CT $356.70 Game 11 Wednesday, June 18 1:00 p.m. CT $492.00 Game 12 Wednesday, June 18 6:00 p.m. CT $712.81 Finals Game 1 Saturday, June 21 6:00 p.m. CT $1,637.15 Finals Game 2 Sunday, June 22 1:30 p.m. CT $1,227.54

As mentioned earlier, the LSU vs. Arkansas matchup is the most expensive out of all the confirmed games. The most expensive tickets fans can find on Ticketmaster for that game is $1,105.77.

If you plan on attending the College World Series Finals, you can expect to pay a premium for good seats. The most expensive tickets for the first two games of the Finals will cost over $1,000.