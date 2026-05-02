How much it actually costs to attend the Kentucky Derby in 2026

The crisp morning air is slowly transitioning to the warm late spring, summer air that officially means winter is over. With it comes the excitement of all spring has to offer, which this weekend is the 152nd Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs horse track is in the spotlight this week as the best racing horses in the country get ready for one of the most popular races that’s 1 ¼ mile and roughly two minutes.

It isn’t as hard of a ticket to get as The Masters, but it will cost you to get into the Kentucky Derby. This event, almost more so than the race itself, is about gambling, sipping on mint juleps and in your best suits and dresses. When you pay what you do to get in, you make sure you’re the best dressed person – and trust me, there’s a lot of competition. Here’s everything you need to know to get into the Kentucky Derby.

How much is a general admission ticket for the Kentucky Derby?

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A general ticket for the Kentucky Derby is $132.25 for this year. If you’d like to attend both the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks, the price jumps up to $252. It’s not as pricey as you’d think for an event full of showing off lavish outfits and hats. Of course as you get into the private suites and balcony seating, the price skyrockets, but to be part of the festivities alone runs you less than $300.

What other ticket options are there at the Kentucky Derby?

Outside of the infield general admission area, there’s several other ways to watch the Kentucky Derby in a more luxurious way. There are covered and uncovered box seats that range from $917.25 on the first floor to $1,731 on the third floor. Starting Gate reserved seating starts around $1,000.

As it pertains to suites, there are a handful of options. The cheapest suite is the Jockey Club Suite, which starts at $155,000 and the most expensive suite is the Finish Line Suites, starting at $405,000.

Do Turf Club members have to pay to go to the Kentucky Derby?

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Turf Club is the membership of Churchill Downs that comes with exclusive benefits and perks. There are two types of memberships you can get. Either the Season Turf Club membership or Turf Club II membership. While the Season Turf Club membership comes with a six-person box, neither gives you access to the Kentucky Derby or Kentucky Oaks. That said, you do get a chance to purchase a six-person box for either or both events.

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