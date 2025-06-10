How much money will TJ Watt and Trey Hendrickson lose by skipping OTAs?

The dollars and cents have to make sense first for star edge rushers like Trey Hendrickson and TJ Watt to play another down, let alone even show up to mandatory OTAs. This is a portion of the offseason where participation is paramount. OTAs can be designated as voluntary or madatory, depending on the importance. It is all about getting the entire team on the same page in practice.

While every player has his reasons for no-showing, holding out or anything of that nature, we have now arrived at this part of the offseason that Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers fans were hoping never manifested. Hendrickson and Watt are the best defensive players on their respective teams. With both players entering contract seasons, you can understand why they are no-showing.

Do NFL players get fined for skipping OTAs?

Yes, once the NFL schedule reaches mandatory OTAs, all players are expected to appear. If Hendrickson or Watt do not show up to mandatory OTAs, here is how much that they will be fined.

Day 1: $17,462

Day 2: $34,925

Day 3: $52,381

Total: $104,768

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that this mark is pertinent to players who are playing on veteran deals. Of course, both Hendrickson and Watt can well afford to miss a few days of practice, especially if it leads to a long-term contract down the line.

I will now explain why Watt and Hendrickson have made it a point to not show up to OTAs this week.

Why TJ Watt and Trey Hendrickson are skipping OTAs

As stated above, Watt and Hendrickson are playing on expiring deals this season. This means they do not have any financial guarantees beyond the 2025-26 NFL campaign. For years, they have been among the very best at what they do, which is getting after the quarterback. Neither are spring chickens any more, so there is a chance this could be their last bite at the apple before they decline.

The other really big thing to know is two other star edge rushers have gotten multi-year extensions with their current team. Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders has completely bought into the new regime calling the shots in Southern Nevada. As for Myles Garrett, things got nasty between the Cleveland Browns and his camp before they agreed to a new contract. Money can solve everything.

Truth be told, things have been nasty for Hendrickson for a while, and are getting there with Watt...

Could skipping OTAs affect the Steelers or Bengals this season?

Having neither participate in mandatory OTAs could have a negative affect on the Steelers and Bengals this season, but it will not completely ruin their season. I would be stunned if either star edge rusher missed games for their AFC team this season. Game checks are simply too good to pass up. However, I think neither being around could set an awful tone for the season. Both need to win big.

I would argue for the Steelers that they really need to take advantage of Aaron Rodgers being part of their team. The Steelers' ceiling is slightly higher than it was a few weeks ago, but I doubt this is a Super Bowl team. As for the Bengals, they could conceivably get back to the big game if all goes according to plan. My concern is if they do not reach the summit this year, that might be it for them.

All I know is other star players are seeing how the Bengals and Steelers do business with theirs.