How much would it cost to go to the Super Bowl? Ticket, flight and hotel prices in New Orleans
There are just four teams remaining in the NFL playoffs, as the Washington Commanders take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game and the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills square off on the AFC side. And that means that we're just two weeks away from the biggest game of all: Super Bowl LIX, which this year will be held at the Superdome in New Orleans.
While some fans have already locked in their travel plans for the big game, many more are likely watching and waiting to see whether their favorite team will be moving on. And for those that fall into the latter category, a trip to New Orleans is going to cost a chunk of change.
How much do tickets cost for Super Bowl LIX?
If you want to be inside the Superdome for the big game, fair warning: It's going to cost you. Just how much, exactly? Stubhub currently shows some 207 listings, with the cheapest 600-level seats going for north of $5,200 — and the most expensive club seats going for over $16,000 a pop. 600-level seats on Ticketmaster will cost you at least $6,500, while Seat Geek's cheapest listing is $5,257, with some field-level seats going for almost $50,000.
How much do flights to New Orleans cost for Super Bowl LIX?
It'll cost you an arm and a leg to see the game, but what about getting to New Orleans itself? No matter where you're flying from, you're better off avoiding Friday, Feb. 7, by far the most popular travel day for those looking to spend the weekend. According to Expedia, the cheapest nonstop flight from Buffalo that arrives on Friday and departs on Monday costs over $1,100 roundtrip, with Philadelphia at $765 and both Kansas City and Washington, D.C. at $469.
How much do hotels in New Orleans cost for Super Bowl LIX?
Of course, once you've arrived in the Big Easy, you're going to need a place to stay. The good news is that finding a hotel won't be quite as pricey, provided you jump on it now. According to Expedia, there are still some hotels available for under $300 a night, meaning that a two-night stay from Saturday to Monday will run you around $700-800 once taxes and fees are considered. But be warned that there isn't a ton of availability remaining, and things will move quickly once we know exactly which teams will be facing off in the Super Bowl.