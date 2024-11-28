How the Detroit Lions can clinch a playoff spot this week: Thanksgiving dinner with sides
By Quinn Everts
Playing on Thanksgiving is fun. Winning on Thanksgiving is probably really fun. Winning on Thanksgiving and then sitting back the rest of the weekend with a chance to clinch a playoff spot? That's about as good as it gets for an NFL fan, and that's what Detroit Lions fans could very well be experiencing in Week 13.
A playoff spot in the NFC is nearly a forgone conclusion for the 10-1 Detroit Lions, who are currently rolling over the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving.
If (or when) the Lions hang on, they will be one step closer to officially securing their second-straight playoff berth under Dan Campbell — they'll just need a little help to get it done in Week 13.
If all that information is confusing, Lions fans can just cheer against the entire NFC West — the 49ers, Seahawks and Cardinals losing is consistent in many of the clinching scenarios for this weekend.
Not clinching this weekend is far from concerning for Detroit. In all likelihood, the Lions will punch their ticket in Week 14, but getting this first step out of the way as early as possible takes some pressure off the rest of the year.
Detroit is aiming for more than a playoff spot
Last year, Lions fans were happy with a playoff spot — a trip to the NFC Championship Game felt like an added bonus. This year, it feels closer to "Super Bowl or bust" for the Detroit Lions, and the fact Dan Campbell's team can be the first team to clinch a playoff spot proves that.
Detroit belongs in the conversation with Kansas City, Buffalo and Philadelphia, and this team wants to be more than just a nice story this season. A deep playoff run would signal this team is headed in the right direction, but with how quickly Super Bowl windows close, this team doesn't want to mess around and "look forward to next season."