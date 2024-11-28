How the Detroit Lions can clinch a playoff spot this week: Thanksgiving dinner with sides

The @Lions could also clinch a playoff berth this week if one of these 6 scenarios happen:



1. DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss or tie



2. DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss + SEA tie + TB loss or tie



3. DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss or tie… https://t.co/NGnvHvnUGN pic.twitter.com/A2ecEBS4v1