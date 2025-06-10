How the Steelers lost all of their leverage in contract talks with TJ Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers are backed into a corner with star pass-rusher TJ Watt, in part because they prioritized other positions over signing one of their best players to a contract extension earlier in the offseason. Watt is by no means happy he's had to wait behind others, such as 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers and newly-acquired wide receiver DK Metcalf, but the Steelers had other priorities.

Watt should eventually get his wish. This is eerily similar to how the two sides handled their last standoff, which resulted in Watt received a new contract in training camp. As important as OTAs can be, they're not a necessity for a player like TJ, who is a future Hall of Famer and has a trusted training regimin of his own. Watt's previous five-year, $112 million deal would seem like a bargain these days, as he will surely want a contract that instead competes with the likes of his rival Myles Garrett, who signed a $204.8 million extension earlier this offseason with the Cleveland Browns. Garrett, of course, went public with a trade request prior to the Super Bowl, which put added pressure on Cleveland to give in to his demands.

TJ Watt has the upper hand in contract talks with Steelers

That is not Watt's way, and the Steelers will not be held hostage – again, both sides know a deal is likely inevitable. Pittsburgh will hold firm as long as they can, but Watt is an essential part of their defense. Eventually – assuming he knocks a few million off the annual price tag at some point – these two parties will meet in the middle. Until then, it will lead to uncomfortable questions for Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan, which was surely the point for Watt. This will more than likely be the last time TJ receives a contract in the upper echelon of players at his position.

Watt has all the leverage in contract talks with Pittsburgh for one reason only: They cannot win without him. Pittsburgh has invested so much money in their defense over the years around Watt that trading him away, or playing chicken well into training camp, isn't an option this time around.

Steelers have no one but themselves to blame for giving TJ Watt leverage

Pittsburgh hasn't figured out its quarterback situation and as a result, must win by the thinnest of margins. This gives players like Watt and Cameron Heyward all sorts of leverage come payday. Not only have they carried the Steelers organization to postseason appearances, but they're still incredibly productive. If Pittsburgh were willing to accept a rebuild, or the mere possibility that they'd take a step back in 2025, then they could let Watt dangle. But that's not the case. It'll never be the case with Tomlin as head coach.

Watt's sack total decreased to just 11.5 in 2024-25, and he was a shell of his former self down the stretch. Pittsburgh was ill-prepared defensively without him. At 31, Watt's age and production are in serious question. None of it will matter at the negotiating table, though, as the Steelers aren't willing to let this franchise icon walk just yet.