How to get tickets for the 2025 NFL Draft: Prices, availability and what to know

It's almost NFL Draft day, also known as "Hope Day" for about a dozen NFL fan bases. On Thursday, April 24th, a bunch of teams will have new cornerstone pieces on their rosters, and a bunch more fans will be there to see it!

How much does a ticket to the NFL Draft cost?

Free! The draft is free to attend, you just have to register on the NFL's website. I don't often give the NFL props for accessibility, but making the draft free is a cool way to bring in fans who wouldn't be able to afford a ticket otherwise. That was as nice as I can be to the NFL for about a year.

Are tickets still available to the NFL Draft?

It seems like you can still register, even just a day before the first day takes place! So if you're in Green Bay or willing to book a flight to Wisconsin, it doesn't appear that you've missed your chance to watch a potentially chaotic draft in person.

Going to the draft is a pretty funny experience — there's a lot of waiting time between picks, but the draft beautifully illustrates the community aspect of sports, because at its core, attending the draft is basically just thousands of sports fans hanging out and talking about their teams. And what's better than that?

How many fans are expected to attend the 2025 NFL Draft?

That's tough to predict — attendance numbers have varied over the past decade, with Detroit smashing a record last year with about 775,000 attendees over three days. In 2019, Nashville brought out over 600,000 fans.

Green Bay has a rabid fan base but it's also the smallest NFL city based on population. I don't think that's going to stop fans from rolling in, especially from neighboring cities. This is the first time Green Bay has ever hosted the event and a very proud fan base will want to show out for it.