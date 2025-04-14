How to watch the 2025 WNBA Draft: Time, TV schedule and streaming info

For the first time since 2022, the Indiana Fever will not be kicking off the WNBA Draft. Instead, that right belongs to the Dallas Wings, who are widely expected to select UConn's Paige Bueckers.

Bueckers will be the first player off the board shortly after the festivities at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City commence. She's Dallas-bound after a dominant collegiate career that ended with leading the UConn women's team to its first national championship in nearly a decade. Her and four-time All-Star guard Arike Ogunbowale instantly form one of the league's most dynamic backcourt duo.

While there isn't much (any) debate over Bueckers' spot at the top, who goes No. 2 has been among the many intriguing storylines. Will it be 19-year-old French phenom Dominique Malonga? Or will it be standout forward Kiki Iriafen, formerly of Stanford and USC?

Folks should want to tune in when things get underway on draft night. With that in mind, below, we provided the ultimate viewing guide for when and how to watch the W's 29th annual rendition of the event.

When is the 2025 WNBA Draft?

It shouldn't take long after the Wings are officially on the clock at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Apr. 14 to call Bueckers' name. While ESPN's exclusive coverage doesn't begin until then, fans can get a preview of what to expect on the Orange Carpet on WNBA Countdown.

How to watch the 2025 WNBA Draft with cable

Using your cable provider's online platform

Those not viewing the 2025 WNBA Draft from the comfort of their living room couches can still watch. All you need is your cable provider info! Just download the ESPN app and enter your login credentials.

Watching on cable TV channels

ESPN is a national broadcast network, making it convenient for the average cable user to enjoy. Nevertheless, channel numbers aren't the same across all networks, so speak with your local satellite provider directly with any questions or concerns. Moreover, check out the lineup of providers like DirecTV to find out where to find the "World Wide Leader in Sports" in your area.

How to watch the 2025 WNBA Draft without cable

Subscription-based streaming services with ESPN

Streamer Cost Free Trial? Hulu + Live TV $82.99/month Yes, 3 days Fubo $84.99/month Yes, 7 days YouTube TV $82.99/month Yes, 21 days

Free trials and discounts

As you can see, YouTube TV offers the most generous free trial of the subscription packages mentioned, and it's not particularly close. Customers get the first 21 days of their membership for free. Conversely, Hulu and FuboTV offer complimentary service, though the duration is significantly shorter -- three and seven days, respectively.

Watching on mobile devices

Like ESPN, the above options boast mobile apps available via Apple's App Store for individuals with iPhones. Alternatively, Android users can access the software(s) on the Google Play store by simply pushing a button.