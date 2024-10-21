How to watch Chargers vs. Cardinals on Monday Night Football
By Quinn Everts
When the Los Angeles Chargers travel to Glendale to take on the Arizona Cardinals for Monday Night Football, it won't be a traditional MNF showdown. Baltimore and Tampa Bay are also facing off on Monday night, and that game will get the typical MNF treatment, with Los Angeles vs. Arizona kicking off at a later time and on a different network than fans are used to. There's a lot on the line here, as Jim Harbaugh is trying to improve to 4-2 in his first season as Chargers head coach and Arizona is hoping not to drop to 2-5 with a loss.
Where to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football
Fans will have to tune into ESPN+ on Monday night to see Justin Herbert and the Chargers take on Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. This is the third NFL game to be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ and the first one to take place in the United States, as the previous two games were both part of the NFL's International Series.
The stream-only game is becoming a trend for the NFL, which will also broadcast two Christmas Day games exclusively on Netflix for the first time ever.
What time do the Chargers play the Cardinals on Monday Night Football?
Along with being an ESPN+ exclusive, this game will kick off later than usual for an NFL game, getting underway at 9:00 PM EST, or 6:00 PM local time in Arizona. If you're on the East Coast, you'll likely have to stay up past midnight to see Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray duel on MNF.
Chris Fowler will be on the call for Chargers versus Cardinals, with Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick in the booth alongside him. The NFL is experimenting with a new kickoff time and a new crew for its two-slate Monday night.