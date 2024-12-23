How to watch Chiefs vs Steelers without Netflix or when it inevitably buffers
By Scott Rogust
This season, there will be NFL games on Christmas Day. Two to be exact. But there is a catch, and that's fans will need to have a Netflix account to stream each contest.
The first game on Christmas will take place at 1:00 p.m. ET, and it will feature the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field. While both team have already clinched their spots in the playoffs, there is still plenty to play for. The Chiefs are looking to clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage on the AFC side of the bracket, while the Steelers hope to secure the AFC North title over the Baltimore Ravens.
Fans already know that they can watch the Chiefs vs. Steelers game (and the Ravens vs. Houston Texans game) on Netflix. Fans may be scared off given the streaming and buffering issues on Netflix last month for the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match. Here's how you can watch both Christmas Day NFL games without Netflix.
How to watch Chiefs vs. Steelers on Christmas without Netflix
For those looking for alternate options for the Chiefs vs. Steelers game, there are a couple.
First things first, if you are in the Kansas City and Pittsburgh markets, you can watch the game on your local cable broadcast. The game will air on KCTV in Kansas City and KDKA in Pittsburgh. Again, that's only if you are located in both team's markets.
There is also another non-Netflix streaming option for fans to use, and that's NFL+. NFL+ is a service that allows fans to watch NFL RedZone broadcasts, provides analytical information, and All-22 coach's film.
The basic NFL+ package will allow you to watch local and primetime games for $6.99 a month or $49.99 a year. But for those who want every feature NFL+ services provides, including NFL RedZone and stats and film, it will cost $14.99 a month or $99.99 a year.
There you have it. These are the backup plans if you either don't have a Netflix account or if you have a Netflix account and the stream has buffering issues.