How to watch Commanders vs. Lions with and without cable: Full Divisional Round streaming guide
By Lior Lampert
The Detroit Lions will host the Washington Commanders in a David versus Goliath Divisional Round battle.
After cruising to a 15-2 regular-season record and earning the NFC's top seed, Detroit is well-rested off their bye week. The Lions have been dominant throughout the 2024 campaign and hope to cap it off by winning Super Bowl LIX and hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Nonetheless, their path to doing so starts with a matchup against the Commanders.
Meanwhile, the Commanders have scratched and clawed their way to this point. In other words, they and the Lions have taken completely different paths to get here, setting us up for an intriguing clash.
2024 No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels has transformed the Commanders into a force to be reckoned with virtually overnight. He became the fourth rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl era to start/win a road playoff game in Washington's first-round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While sportsbooks list the Lions as two-score favorites, the 24-year-old gives them a chance against anybody on any given Sunday.
Regardless of your allegiance, NFL fans will want to tune in for this exciting showdown between the Lions and Commanders on Saturday night. And fortunately for them, it's easily accessible to watch on television, as you can see below.
How to watch Commanders vs. Lions with cable
Using your cable provider's online platform
For those not viewing the Lions-Commander duel from the comfort of their home, you can still watch using your cable provider info. Just download the FOX Sports app and enter your login credentials.
Watching on cable TV channels
As mentioned, FOX is hosting the broadcast, making it convenient for the average cable user to tap in. However, channel numbers aren't the same across all networks, so contacting your local satellite provider directly might be worthwhile.
We recommend checking out the channel lineup of providers like DirecTV and DISH to find out what channel FOX is on in your area.
Service
Channel Number
Comcast Xfinity
5
DirecTV
5
DISH
5
How to watch Commanders vs. Lions without cable
Subscription-based streaming services with FOX
Streamer
Cost
Free Trial?
NFL+
$6.99/month
No
FuboTV
$79.99/month
Yes, 7 days
YouTube TV
$82.99/month
Yes, 21 days
Hulu + Live TV
$82.99/month
Yes, 3 days
Sling TV (Orange)
$40/month
No, but offers a discount for new users
Free trials and discounts
As shown, YouTube TV is far and away the most bountiful free trial of the subscription packages mentioned. Customers get the first 21 days of their membership free of charge. While Hulu and FuboTV offer free service, the duration is significantly shorter -- three and seven days, respectively.
Watching on mobile devices
The above options boast mobile apps available on Apple's App Store. Alternatively, Android users can download the software(s) via the Google Play store.