How to watch every Boston Red Sox game in 2025: Full spring training and regular season TV plus streaming schedule
After years of pleading, Craig Breslow, John Henry and the Boston Red Sox have finally put their money where their mouths are this offseason. After bolstering the team's starting rotation by acquiring ace Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox and signing Walker Buehler in free agency, Boston put the cherry on top of its winter overhaul on Wednesday night, landing two-time All-Star infielder Alex Bregman on a three-year, $120 million deal. With one of the best rotations and tops of the order in all of baseball — on paper, at least — the Sox will be hoping to make a run at an AL East title in 2025.
With Bregman on board, Red Sox Nation (and really fans around the country) are going to want to catch as many of the team's games as possible this season. With that in mind, here's how to watch them all, from Spring Training through a pennant chase.
Boston Red Sox Spring Training schedule: TV and streaming info
This spring, the Red Sox will broadcast 23 of their 35 games live on NESN and NESN+. Here's a list of the games set to be televised as of this writing. All televised games will also be available to stream on the NESN 360 app, which can be accessed either with a direct subscription or with your cable log-in information. Here's the complete list of televised games.
Date/Time
Opponent
Channel
Friday, Feb. 21, 1:05 p.m. ET
Northeastern
NESN/NESN 360
Saturday, Feb. 22, 1:05 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay Rays
NESN/NESN 360
Sunday, Feb. 23, 1:05 p.m. ET
Toronto Blue Jays
NESN 360
Monday, Feb. 24, 1:05 p.m. ET
New York Yankees
NESN/NESN 360
Saturday, Mar. 1, 1:05 p.m. ET
Minnesota Twins
NESN/NESN 360
Sunday, Mar. 2, 1:05 p.m. ET
New York Mets
NESN 360
Monday, Mar. 3, 1:05 p.m. ET
Baltimore Orioles
NESN/NESN 360/ESPN
Tuesday, Mar. 4, 1:05 p.m. ET
Pittsburgh Pirates
NESN/NESN 360
Thursday, Mar. 6, 1:07 p.m. ET
Toronto Blue Jays
NESN/NESN 360
Sunday, Mar. 9, 1:05 p.m. ET
Atlanta Braves
NESN 360
Thursday, Mar. 13, 7:05 p.m. ET
Atlanta Braves (Spring Breakout)
NESN+/NESN 360
Saturday, Mar. 15, 1:05 p.m. ET
Atlanta Braves (split squad)
NESN/NESN 360
Sunday, Mar. 16, 1:05 p.m. ET
Minnesota Twins
NESN/NESN 360
Monday, Mar. 17, 1:05 p.m. ET
Baltimore Orioles
NESN/NESN 360
Monday, Mar. 17, 1:05 p.m. ET
Atlanta Braves
NESN+/NESN 360
Tuesday, Mar. 18, 1:05 p.m. ET
New York Yankees
NESN/NESN 360
Wednesday, Mar. 19, 1:05 p.m. ET
Detroit Tigers
NESN/NESN 360
Thursday, Mar. 20, 6:05 p.m. ET
Minnesota Twins
NESN/NESN 360
Friday, Mar. 21, 6:05 p.m. ET
Pittsburgh Pirates
NESN/NESN 360
Saturday, Mar. 22, 1:05 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay Rays
NESN/NESN 360
Sunday, Mar. 23, 1:05 p.m. ET
Minnesota Twins
NESN 360
Monday, Mar. 24, 9:00 p.m. ET
Monterrey
NESN/NESN 360
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 7:00 p.m. ET
Monterrey
NESN/NESN 360
If you're not a cable subscriber, there are still options available. First, there's Fubo.TV, which has afree trial for new users and can be used to watch games on regional and national networks including NESN. There's also the MLB.TV, which will broadcast some 250+ Spring Training games to subscribers, including Red Sox games being shown on NESN. It is important to note, however, that blackout and other restrictions do apply.
Boston Red Sox regular season schedule: TV and streaming info
Of course, while Spring Training is nice and all, what fans really care about are the games that count. Opening Day is just weeks away now, and Red Sox Nation can't wait to see what Boston has in store with their new-look roster this season. During the regular season, Red Sox games will be broadcast on NESN/NESN 360, with the exception of a handful of nationally televised games listed below.
Note: FOX schedule has yet to be released, list of nationally broadcasted games is subject to change. Some of these games can also be viewed on NESN/NESN 360.
Date/Time
Opponent
Channel
Sunday, Apr. 6, 7:10 p.m. ET
vs. St. Louis Cardinals
ESPN
Tuesday, May 13, 6:30 p.m. ET
at Detroit Tigers
TBS/MAX
Tuesday, May 20, 6:30 p.m. ET
vs. New York Mets
TBS/MAX
The Cardinals are looking at a down season this year after a deeply disappointing winter, but matchups against the upstart Tigers and star-studded Mets should be a lot of fun to watch. While most of Boston's regular season games can be streamed in the same ways Spring Training contests can, their ESPN games will need to be viewed either on Watch ESPN or the ESPN app, both of which are free for those with a cable provider.