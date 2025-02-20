How to watch every Los Angeles Dodgers game in 2025: Full spring training, regular season TV and streaming schedule

Love them or hate them, respect their commitment to their fan base or fear that they're breaking baseball for good, everyone is going to be tuning in to what the Los Angeles Dodgers do in 2025. After adding big names like Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki to what was already the most loaded roster in baseball, the Dodgers have assembled the sort of super-team that we rarely see in MLB as they look to repeat as World Series champions this season.
That road starts on Thursday afternoon, as L.A. opens its Cactus League schedule with a matchup against the Chicago Cubs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be on the hill, and at least some Dodgers regulars, including Mookie Betts, will be in the lineup to start. Here's everything to know, and how to watch not only this game but every game on the Dodgers' spring training and regular season schedules.
Los Angeles Dodgers spring training schedule: TV and streaming info
The Dodgers first spring training game gets underway Thursday, with first pitch from Camelback Ranch is set for 3:05 p.m. ET/12:05 PM PT. Spectrum SportsNet LA will be carrying the TV broadcasts for this and almost every other game this spring, with the exception of a March 2 matchup against the Athletics. Fans can either tune in or stream via the SportsNet website or app with login credentials. Those outside of Southern California looking to watch Thursday's game can tune in to the game on MLB Network.
The rest of L.A.'s spring training schedule, including the team's two exhibition games ahead of the Tokyo Series against the Yomiuri Giants and Hanshin Tigers in Japan, is below, complete with dates, opponents, start times (all in PT) and TV info.
Date
Opponent
Location
Time
TV
Feb. 20
Cubs
Glendale
12:05 PM
SportsNet LA
Feb. 21
Cubs
Mesa
12:05 PM
SportsNet LA
Feb. 22
Royals
Glendale
12:05 PM
SportsNet LA
Feb. 23
Padres
Glendale
12:05 PM
SportsNet LA
Feb. 24
Reds
Goodyear
12:05 PM
SportsNet LA
Feb. 25
Mariners
Glendale
12:05 PM
SportsNet LA
Feb. 26
Brewers
Phoenix
12:10 PM
SportsNet LA
Feb. 27
Rockies
Scottsdale
12:10 PM
SportsNet LA
Feb. 28
Angels
Glendale
5:05 PM
SportsNet LA
March 1
Giants
Glendale
12:05 PM
SportsNet LA
March 2
White Sox
Glendale
12:05 PM
SportsNet LA
March 4
Reds
Glendale
5:05 PM
SportsNet LA
March 5
Angels
Tempe
12:10 PM
SportsNet LA
March 6
Rangers
Glendale
12:05 PM
SportsNet LA
March 7
Mariners
Peoria
5:40 PM
SportsNet LA
March 8
White Sox
Glendale
12:05 PM
SportsNet LA
March 9
Athletics
Glendale
1:05 PM
SportsNet LA
March 10
Dbacks
Glendale
1:05 PM
SportsNet LA
March 11
Guardians
Glendale
1:05 PM
SportsNet LA
March 15
Yomiuri Giants
Tokyo Dome
3:00 AM
SportsNet LA
March 15
Hanshin Tigers
Tokyo Dome
8:00 PM
SportsNet LA
March 23
Angels
Dodger Stadium
5:10 PM
SportsNet LA
March 24
Angels
Angel Stadium
6:07 PM
SportsNet LA
March 25
Angels
Angel Stadium
6:07 PM
SportsNet LA
SportsNet LA is available for free to all Spectrum internet and mobile customers in the L.A. area. But if you don't have access, or don't have cable, you can still stream the game in a variety of ways. MLB.TV will stream over 250+ spring training games to subscribers, including Thursday's game against the Cubs, over the next few weeks. Or you can stream local games through FuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial for new users.
Los Angeles Dodgers regular season schedule: TV and streaming info
Of course, while spring training is nice and all, what fans are really waiting for are the games that count. While Opening Day is just over a month away for 28 other teams, L.A. won't have to wait quite that long, as the Dodgers and Cubs will kick off the 2025 regular season with the two-game Tokyo Series in Japan on March 18 and 19. That game, along with nearly every other Dodgers regular-season contest, will be broadcast on SportsNet LA, with a few nationally televised exceptions below.
Note: FOX schedule has yet to be released, list of national broadcast games is subject to change.
Date
Opponent
Location
Time
Channel
April 13
Cubs
Dodger Stadium
4:10 p.m. PT
ESPN
May 4
Braves
Truist Park
4:10 p.m. PT
ESPN
May 25
Mets
Citi Field
4:10 p.m. PT
ESPN
June 3
Mets
Dodger Stadium
7:00 p.m. PT
TBS/Max
June 17
Padres
Petco Park
7:00 p.m. PT
TBS/Max
July 13
Giants
Oracle Park
1:05 p.m. PT
Roku Channel
While most of L.A's regular-season games can be streamed in the same ways , their ESPN games will need to be viewed either on Watch ESPN or the ESPN app, both of which are free for those with a cable provider or an ESPN+ subscription. Games televised on TBS will be available to stream either via the TBS app or Max, while the team's Sunday Leadoff game against the Giants on July 13 will be available exclusively on the Roku Channel.