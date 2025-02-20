Fansided

How to watch every Los Angeles Dodgers game in 2025: Full spring training, regular season TV and streaming schedule

The Dodgers have assembled a super-team as they look to repeat as World Series champions.
By Chris Landers
Los Angeles Dodgers Pitchers And Catchers Workout
Los Angeles Dodgers Pitchers And Catchers Workout | Chris Coduto/GettyImages

Love them or hate them, respect their commitment to their fan base or fear that they're breaking baseball for good, everyone is going to be tuning in to what the Los Angeles Dodgers do in 2025. After adding big names like Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki to what was already the most loaded roster in baseball, the Dodgers have assembled the sort of super-team that we rarely see in MLB as they look to repeat as World Series champions this season.

That road starts on Thursday afternoon, as L.A. opens its Cactus League schedule with a matchup against the Chicago Cubs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be on the hill, and at least some Dodgers regulars, including Mookie Betts, will be in the lineup to start. Here's everything to know, and how to watch not only this game but every game on the Dodgers' spring training and regular season schedules.

Los Angeles Dodgers spring training schedule: TV and streaming info

The Dodgers first spring training game gets underway Thursday, with first pitch from Camelback Ranch is set for 3:05 p.m. ET/12:05 PM PT. Spectrum SportsNet LA will be carrying the TV broadcasts for this and almost every other game this spring, with the exception of a March 2 matchup against the Athletics. Fans can either tune in or stream via the SportsNet website or app with login credentials. Those outside of Southern California looking to watch Thursday's game can tune in to the game on MLB Network.

The rest of L.A.'s spring training schedule, including the team's two exhibition games ahead of the Tokyo Series against the Yomiuri Giants and Hanshin Tigers in Japan, is below, complete with dates, opponents, start times (all in PT) and TV info.

Date

Opponent

Location

Time

TV

Feb. 20

Cubs

Glendale

12:05 PM

SportsNet LA

Feb. 21

Cubs

Mesa

12:05 PM

SportsNet LA

Feb. 22

Royals

Glendale

12:05 PM

SportsNet LA

Feb. 23

Padres

Glendale

12:05 PM

SportsNet LA

Feb. 24

Reds

Goodyear

12:05 PM

SportsNet LA

Feb. 25

Mariners

Glendale

12:05 PM

SportsNet LA

Feb. 26

Brewers

Phoenix

12:10 PM

SportsNet LA

Feb. 27

Rockies

Scottsdale

12:10 PM

SportsNet LA

Feb. 28

Angels

Glendale

5:05 PM

SportsNet LA

March 1

Giants

Glendale

12:05 PM

SportsNet LA

March 2

White Sox

Glendale

12:05 PM

SportsNet LA

March 4

Reds

Glendale

5:05 PM

SportsNet LA

March 5

Angels

Tempe

12:10 PM

SportsNet LA

March 6

Rangers

Glendale

12:05 PM

SportsNet LA

March 7

Mariners

Peoria

5:40 PM

SportsNet LA

March 8

White Sox

Glendale

12:05 PM

SportsNet LA

March 9

Athletics

Glendale

1:05 PM

SportsNet LA

March 10

Dbacks

Glendale

1:05 PM

SportsNet LA

March 11

Guardians

Glendale

1:05 PM

SportsNet LA

March 15

Yomiuri Giants

Tokyo Dome

3:00 AM

SportsNet LA

March 15

Hanshin Tigers

Tokyo Dome

8:00 PM

SportsNet LA

March 23

Angels

Dodger Stadium

5:10 PM

SportsNet LA

March 24

Angels

Angel Stadium

6:07 PM

SportsNet LA

March 25

Angels

Angel Stadium

6:07 PM

SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA is available for free to all Spectrum internet and mobile customers in the L.A. area. But if you don't have access, or don't have cable, you can still stream the game in a variety of ways. MLB.TV will stream over 250+ spring training games to subscribers, including Thursday's game against the Cubs, over the next few weeks. Or you can stream local games through FuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial for new users.

Los Angeles Dodgers regular season schedule: TV and streaming info

Of course, while spring training is nice and all, what fans are really waiting for are the games that count. While Opening Day is just over a month away for 28 other teams, L.A. won't have to wait quite that long, as the Dodgers and Cubs will kick off the 2025 regular season with the two-game Tokyo Series in Japan on March 18 and 19. That game, along with nearly every other Dodgers regular-season contest, will be broadcast on SportsNet LA, with a few nationally televised exceptions below.

Note: FOX schedule has yet to be released, list of national broadcast games is subject to change.

Date

Opponent

Location

Time

Channel

April 13

Cubs

Dodger Stadium

4:10 p.m. PT

ESPN

May 4

Braves

Truist Park

4:10 p.m. PT

ESPN

May 25

Mets

Citi Field

4:10 p.m. PT

ESPN

June 3

Mets

Dodger Stadium

7:00 p.m. PT

TBS/Max

June 17

Padres

Petco Park

7:00 p.m. PT

TBS/Max

July 13

Giants

Oracle Park

1:05 p.m. PT

Roku Channel

While most of L.A's regular-season games can be streamed in the same ways , their ESPN games will need to be viewed either on Watch ESPN or the ESPN app, both of which are free for those with a cable provider or an ESPN+ subscription. Games televised on TBS will be available to stream either via the TBS app or Max, while the team's Sunday Leadoff game against the Giants on July 13 will be available exclusively on the Roku Channel.

