How to watch every Los Angeles Dodgers game in 2025: Full spring training, regular season TV and streaming schedule

Love them or hate them, respect their commitment to their fan base or fear that they're breaking baseball for good, everyone is going to be tuning in to what the Los Angeles Dodgers do in 2025. After adding big names like Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki to what was already the most loaded roster in baseball, the Dodgers have assembled the sort of super-team that we rarely see in MLB as they look to repeat as World Series champions this season.

That road starts on Thursday afternoon, as L.A. opens its Cactus League schedule with a matchup against the Chicago Cubs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be on the hill, and at least some Dodgers regulars, including Mookie Betts, will be in the lineup to start. Here's everything to know, and how to watch not only this game but every game on the Dodgers' spring training and regular season schedules.

Los Angeles Dodgers spring training schedule: TV and streaming info

The Dodgers first spring training game gets underway Thursday, with first pitch from Camelback Ranch is set for 3:05 p.m. ET/12:05 PM PT. Spectrum SportsNet LA will be carrying the TV broadcasts for this and almost every other game this spring, with the exception of a March 2 matchup against the Athletics. Fans can either tune in or stream via the SportsNet website or app with login credentials. Those outside of Southern California looking to watch Thursday's game can tune in to the game on MLB Network.

The rest of L.A.'s spring training schedule, including the team's two exhibition games ahead of the Tokyo Series against the Yomiuri Giants and Hanshin Tigers in Japan, is below, complete with dates, opponents, start times (all in PT) and TV info.

Date Opponent Location Time TV Feb. 20 Cubs Glendale 12:05 PM SportsNet LA Feb. 21 Cubs Mesa 12:05 PM SportsNet LA Feb. 22 Royals Glendale 12:05 PM SportsNet LA Feb. 23 Padres Glendale 12:05 PM SportsNet LA Feb. 24 Reds Goodyear 12:05 PM SportsNet LA Feb. 25 Mariners Glendale 12:05 PM SportsNet LA Feb. 26 Brewers Phoenix 12:10 PM SportsNet LA Feb. 27 Rockies Scottsdale 12:10 PM SportsNet LA Feb. 28 Angels Glendale 5:05 PM SportsNet LA March 1 Giants Glendale 12:05 PM SportsNet LA March 2 White Sox Glendale 12:05 PM SportsNet LA March 4 Reds Glendale 5:05 PM SportsNet LA March 5 Angels Tempe 12:10 PM SportsNet LA March 6 Rangers Glendale 12:05 PM SportsNet LA March 7 Mariners Peoria 5:40 PM SportsNet LA March 8 White Sox Glendale 12:05 PM SportsNet LA March 9 Athletics Glendale 1:05 PM SportsNet LA March 10 Dbacks Glendale 1:05 PM SportsNet LA March 11 Guardians Glendale 1:05 PM SportsNet LA March 15 Yomiuri Giants Tokyo Dome 3:00 AM SportsNet LA March 15 Hanshin Tigers Tokyo Dome 8:00 PM SportsNet LA March 23 Angels Dodger Stadium 5:10 PM SportsNet LA March 24 Angels Angel Stadium 6:07 PM SportsNet LA March 25 Angels Angel Stadium 6:07 PM SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA is available for free to all Spectrum internet and mobile customers in the L.A. area. But if you don't have access, or don't have cable, you can still stream the game in a variety of ways. MLB.TV will stream over 250+ spring training games to subscribers, including Thursday's game against the Cubs, over the next few weeks. Or you can stream local games through FuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial for new users.

Los Angeles Dodgers regular season schedule: TV and streaming info

Of course, while spring training is nice and all, what fans are really waiting for are the games that count. While Opening Day is just over a month away for 28 other teams, L.A. won't have to wait quite that long, as the Dodgers and Cubs will kick off the 2025 regular season with the two-game Tokyo Series in Japan on March 18 and 19. That game, along with nearly every other Dodgers regular-season contest, will be broadcast on SportsNet LA, with a few nationally televised exceptions below.

Note: FOX schedule has yet to be released, list of national broadcast games is subject to change.

Date Opponent Location Time Channel April 13 Cubs Dodger Stadium 4:10 p.m. PT ESPN May 4 Braves Truist Park 4:10 p.m. PT ESPN May 25 Mets Citi Field 4:10 p.m. PT ESPN June 3 Mets Dodger Stadium 7:00 p.m. PT TBS/Max June 17 Padres Petco Park 7:00 p.m. PT TBS/Max July 13 Giants Oracle Park 1:05 p.m. PT Roku Channel

While most of L.A's regular-season games can be streamed in the same ways , their ESPN games will need to be viewed either on Watch ESPN or the ESPN app, both of which are free for those with a cable provider or an ESPN+ subscription. Games televised on TBS will be available to stream either via the TBS app or Max, while the team's Sunday Leadoff game against the Giants on July 13 will be available exclusively on the Roku Channel.