How to watch NHL's Frozen Frenzy on Oct. 22 with and without cable: Full streaming guide

Welcome back to the Frozen Frenzy, where all 32 teams are in action on the same night. Here's everything you need to know.

By Jackie Daly

Colorado Avalanche v Seattle Kraken
Colorado Avalanche v Seattle Kraken / Steph Chambers/GettyImages
NHL fans (and really all sports fans), cancel your plans for Tuesday, October 22, 2024. The NHL Frozen Frenzy is back and you don't want to miss it! This is a 16-game slate, where all 32 teams in the league are in action. There's the ESPN exclusive tripleheader (more on that later), and all games have a different start time.

The game action will start at 6 p.m. ET and there will be live look-ins on various ESPN platforms running from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET with analysis from ESPN personalities John Buccigross, P.K. Subban, and Kevin Weekes. The live, whip-around show will include best hits, goals, moments and exciting action from the ice. Essentially, if you want to compare, it's like Red Zone, but NHL.

How to watch the Frozen Frenzy on cable

f you are looking for options to watch through your cable provider, from 8 p.m. to midnight ET, the live look-in will be on ESPN 2. For those who want to watch the live look-in show on ESPN2, here is what channels they will be on through your cable providers.

Service Provider

Channel Number

Cox Communications

See local listings

Dish Network

Channel 143

AT&T DirecTV

Channel 209

Verizon Fios

Channels 74 and 574 HD

Charter Spectrum

Check your local listings

AT&T U-Verse

Channels 606 and 1606 HD

Comcast Xfinity

Check your local listings

The exclusive tripleheader, details below, will be on ESPN, available on cable and streaming platforms. The other games not included in the tripleheader can be found on ESPN+ for all subscribers.

ESPN's exclusive tripleheader includes the night starting off with a 6 p.m ET puck drop as the Washington Capitals take on the Philadelphia Flyers, continuing to the Colorado Avalanche visiting the Seattle Kraken with action starting at 8:30 p.m. ET, and closing the night at 11 p.m. ET with the Los Angles Kings taking in the Vegas Golden Knights.

How to watch Frozen Frenzy on streaming

Below are all of the streaming options that include ESPN2 to watch the Frozen Frenzy live look-in show.

Streamer

Cost

Free trial?

ESPN+

$11.99/month

No

YouTube TV

$72.99/month ($49.99/month for first two months)

Yes, 7 days

Hulu + Live TV

$82.99/month ($59.99/month for first three months)

Yes, 3 days

Sling TV (Orange)

$40/month ($20/month for first three months)

No, but has discount for new users

FuboTV

$79.99/month ($59.99/month for first month)

Yes, 7 days

While ESPN+ is the cheaper option, there is no free trial included. However, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV all include free trials in case you wanted to only watch the Frozen Frenzy show.

Fun facts about the Frozen Frenzy

Per NHL PR, there has not been a night where all 32 teams have scored a goal. This Frozen Frenzy is the fourth time all 32 teams will take the ice on the same night - so hopefully the action can produce a new NHL record, beating the current high of 30 teams scoring a goal during a busy night of games.

Last year's Frozen Frenzy saw 93 individual players score a goal. That is not the highest in one night though, as on Nov. 4, 2023 when 30 teams were in action, the scoresheet saw 95 different skaters find the back of the net. Will the year's Frozen Frenzy create a new high?!

Buckle in for a crazy, frenzy night of hockey - once again, all the action is available on ESPN platforms.

