The Special Olympics World Winter Games will see over 1,500 athletes and Unified partners from over 100 countries descend on Turin, Italy for the next week. It's an incredible event, celebrating the accomplishments of incredible athletes, building community and connections and championing the power of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Competition runs through March 15 but it all kicks off with the Opening Ceremony on March 8. If you want to know what to expect, here are the highlights from the 2023 Opening Ceremony for the Summer Games in Germany.

And everything you need to know to tune in this year.

How to watch the Opening Ceremony for the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games

In the United States, the Opening Ceremony will be televised on ESPN and can be streamed on any streaming service carrying ESPN, as well as ESPN+, Disney+ and ESPN3.

If you're located in another country, you can watch the Opening Ceremony by the methods below:

Canada — TSN

Italy — Rai2

Other EU Territories — ZDF

What time does the Opening Ceremony for the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games start?

The Opening Ceremony begins at noon ET and will feature, among other evens, the procession of athletes entering by country. If you've never watched a Special Olympics World Games Opening Ceremony, it's an expression of pure joy that will put a smile on your face for days.

The competition begins on March 9 and several events will also be aired on ESPN in the United States, including Figure Skating, Short Track Speed Skating and Competition Highlights. You can find the full television schedule here.

In addition, ABC will be airing a full hour special on April 6 at 1 p.m. ET with highlights and stories from the full games. That special will also be available to stream on ESPN+ and Disney+.

