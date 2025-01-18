How to watch Ravens vs. Bills with and without cable: Full Divisional Round streaming guide
By Lior Lampert
The No. 2 Buffalo Bills and No. 3 Baltimore Ravens meet for a Divisional Round clash with "game of the year" written all over it. Two of the best teams in the NFL, led by two of the league's best quarterbacks (and players), will go toe-to-toe in a win-or-go-home matchup. It doesn't get much better than that.
Lamar Jackson's Ravens travel to Highmark Stadium to face Josh Allen and the Bills for the highly anticipated contest. The MVP frontrunner signal-callers are in peak form and operating at a remarkable level entering their showdown, setting up a potentially iconic affair. In other words, you don't want to miss this.
Football fans everywhere should be ready for a show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 19. This Ravens-Bills encounter is must-watch television. And fortunately, it's easily accessible to tune in (with or without cable).
How to watch Ravens vs. Bills with cable
Using your cable provider's online platform
Anyone not watching the Ravens and Bills from their living room couches can use their cable provider info to tune in from virtually anywhere. All you need to do to stream the game is download the CBS Sports app and enter your login credentials.
Watching on cable TV channels
Baltimore and Buffalo's heavyweight battle will air on CBS/Paramount+, so the average cable user shouldn't have issues watching. However, it's worth noting that channel numbers vary across all networks. So, don't hesitate to speak with your local satellite provider before live coverage begins as early as 11 a.m. ET if needed.
We suggest exploring the channel lineup of providers like DirecTV and DISH to find out what channel CBS is in your area.
How to watch Ravens vs. Bills without cable
Subscription-based streaming services with CBS/Paramount+
Streamer
Cost
Free Trial?
NFL+
$6.99/month
No
FuboTV
$79.99/month
Yes, 7 days
YouTube TV
$82.99/month
Yes, 21 days
Hulu + Live TV
$82.99/month
Yes, 3 days
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
$12.99/month
Yes, 7 days
Sling TV (Orange + Blue)
$65.99/month
No, but offers a discount for new users
Amazon Prime Video
$8.99/month
Yes, 30 days
Free trials and discounts
Amazon Prime Video and YouTube TV's free trials are the most magnanimous of the ones mentioned. They offer at least 21 days of complimentary membership. Meanwhile, Hulu and FuboTV give you no more than a week of free service. But that's better than NFL+, which offers nothing without payment, though it's the most cost-effective option.
Paramount+ provides a one-week free trial, and subscriptions can be purchased as an add-on to Sling TV and Amazon Prime Video.
Watching on mobile devices
The above choices are all mobile-user-friendly and featured on Apple's App Store. Alternatively, Android operators can download the program(s) via the Google Play store.