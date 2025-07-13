How to watch WWE Evolution 2025: Start time, streaming and more

WWE is bringing back an event that fans have been clamoring for years. Back in 2018, WWE presented Evolution, an all women's wrestlers pay-per-view event. The event received praise and fans were hoping it would be an annual event. That never came to be, but in 2025, Evolution is back.

On Sunday, July 13, WWE presents Evolution, live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

The match card is strong, featuring bouts such as Iyo Sky defending the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley in the main event, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria challenging Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship in an triple threat match, Tiffany Stratton defending the WWE Women's Championshp against legend Trish Stratus, and Jade Cargill vs. Naomi in a No Holds Barred grudge match with Bianca Belair as special guest referee.

For fans wondering how to watch Evolution 2025, we have all of the information you need in this article.

WWE Evolution 2025 start time

The main card for Evolution will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. There will be a kickoff show beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET, which will allow fans to catch up on all the storylines leading into the premium live event.

How to stream, watch WWE Evolution 2025

Date: Sunday, July 13

Sunday, July 13 Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT Location: State Farm Arena — Atlanta, Ga.

State Farm Arena — Atlanta, Ga. Stream: Peacock, Netflix (for viewers outside of the United States)

Fans in the United State can stream Evolution exclusively on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. This will require new users to sign up for a subscription, which costs as low as $7.99 a month, or $79.99 a year.

Viewers outside the United States can watch Evolution on Netflix.

WWE Evolution 2025 match card