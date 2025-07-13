How to watch WWE Evolution 2025: Start time, streaming and more

WWE is bringing back an event that fans have been clamoring for years. Back in 2018, WWE presented Evolution, an all women's wrestlers pay-per-view event. The event received praise and fans were hoping it would be an annual event. That never came to be, but in 2025, Evolution is back.
On Sunday, July 13, WWE presents Evolution, live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.
The match card is strong, featuring bouts such as Iyo Sky defending the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley in the main event, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria challenging Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship in an triple threat match, Tiffany Stratton defending the WWE Women's Championshp against legend Trish Stratus, and Jade Cargill vs. Naomi in a No Holds Barred grudge match with Bianca Belair as special guest referee.
For fans wondering how to watch Evolution 2025, we have all of the information you need in this article.
WWE Evolution 2025 start time
The main card for Evolution will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. There will be a kickoff show beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET, which will allow fans to catch up on all the storylines leading into the premium live event.
How to stream, watch WWE Evolution 2025
- Date: Sunday, July 13
- Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT
- Location: State Farm Arena — Atlanta, Ga.
- Stream: Peacock, Netflix (for viewers outside of the United States)
Fans in the United State can stream Evolution exclusively on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. This will require new users to sign up for a subscription, which costs as low as $7.99 a month, or $79.99 a year.
Viewers outside the United States can watch Evolution on Netflix.
WWE Evolution 2025 match card
Match
Stipulation/Titles on the Line
Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
Singles match for the Women's World Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria
Triple threat match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus
Singles match for the WWE Women's Championship
Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
No Holds Barred match with Bianca Belair as the special guest referee
Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace
Singles match for the NXT Women's Championship
Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) vs. Sol Ruca and Zaria
Fatal Four Way tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Battle Royal match
Winner earns a world title shot at Clash in Paris on Aug. 31