Howie Roseman's Josh Sweat replacement plan is genius gamble by Eagles

Michael Jordan famously said "Winning has a price" in the famous The Last Dance docuseries. He pushed his teammates to strive for greatness even if it meant he angered some of his teammates for being too harsh at times.

For Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, "Winning has a price" means he must pick and choose who he can realistically retain while remaining a Super Bowl contender as long as possible.

Both Milton Williams and Josh Sweat, two defensive players, who played a massive role in winning Super Bowl 59, cashed in on their success and left the Eagles this offseason. Williams signed a massive contract with the New England Patriots while Sweat joined the Arizona Cardinals to be reunited with head coach Jonathan Gannon, Sweat's defensive coordinator with the Eagles from 2021-22.

The Eagles were quiet at the beginning of their free agency, which made fans antsy. But Roseman has been more active recently and he may pulled off a smart gamble by signing two edge rushers, Azeez Ojulali and Josh Uche, for a combined salary that is a fraction of what Josh Sweat is expected to earn this season.

Last year Josh Sweat was making 10 million!



This year he’s making 19 million per year!



Meanwhile Howie got a 26 and 24 year old with upside to replace him for a total of 5.7 million #Eagles pic.twitter.com/PT2wYInl5R — Philly Talk Podcast (@Philly_Mike25) March 17, 2025

The Eagles are making a calculated gamble on their defensive line

Ojulali is still 24 years old coming from the division rival New York Giants. Uche is 26 years old, having played for New England and Kansas City. Ojulali had 6 sacks last season while Uche was traded to Kansas City mid-season, but only had 2 sacks total last season.

These are the type of players Roseman can tap into to bolster their depth. Also knowing Roseman, and how he is obsessed with drafting players on the trenches, he will add several defensive linemen in the draft with a chance to be a starter in 2026 and beyond. If Ojulali or Uche becomes a productive player, then Roseman and the Eagles hit the lottery.

Ojulali came off a 3-14 season with the Giants while Uche, who had 11.5 sacks in 2022, has become an afterthought with only 5 sacks the last two seasons. They are still young and hungry for an opportunity to play in the Super Bowl next season on a one-year deal and seek a bigger deal elsewhere next offseason.

The Eagles fans have to learn to trust his judgments and show patience. He's earned it. After all, the Eagles have made it to two Super Bowls in the last three years. He is doing something right.