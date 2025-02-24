Howie Roseman's next great magic trick is landing this obvious Josh Sweat replacement

Great ownership plus a great architect yields great results in professional sports. One of the reasons why the Philadelphia Eagles have been able to sustain a superb level of success over the last few decades has been the dynamic duo of owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman. Good players and coaches come and go in Philadelphia, but they are the pillars this team stands on.

One of the most underrated qualities that has made Roseman one of the very best in his profession is his ability to not only hit in the NFL Draft, but to take calculated risks in NFL free agency. Look no further than the acquisitions of Zack Baun and Mekhi Becton this past offseason. Both were college stars, but neither really shined in the NFL up to this point. Philadelphia was rewarded by their play.

So in the event that edge rusher Josh Sweat leaves in free agency, Jacob Camenker of USA TODAY argues that the Eagles should be in hot pursuit of Chase Young. I totally agree with this. Young was a mega talent coming out of Ohio State, but has never quite put it all together in the NFL playing for three different franchises up to this point. I trust Philadelphia's football structure more than most.

If Young cannot get the most out of his talent in a place like Philadelphia, I am not sure he ever will.

Chase Young may be the ideal replacement for Josh Sweat this offseason

In his five-year NFL career, Young has played for the Washington Commanders, San Francisco 49ers, and most recently the New Orleans Saints. Young has his best season as a rookie with Washington in 2020. While he was part of San Francisco's NFC championship team two years ago, he kind of got lost in the shuffle in New Orleans this past season. A new regime may mean it is time for him to go.

What I think we have to understand about Young is he may be more of a productive of his environment than anything. He was the next star pass-rusher of note after the Bosa Brothers at Ohio State. It is one of the most well-run college football programs in the country. While San Francisco is the best NFL organization he has ever played for, keep in mind that Young only had a cup of coffee.

Again, I keep going back to the structure in place with Philadelphia. Young would be part of an ensemble cast should he join the defensive front-seven as Sweat's potential replacement. Philadelphia may have lost Kellen Moore to the Saints job, but Vic Fangio is one of the best defensive coordinators in the business. The upside of Young flourishing with the Eagles is too good to pass up.

Regardless, Young may be a hot commodity in free agency because we all have seen his potential.