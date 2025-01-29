What is Hubert Davis’ buyout with North Carolina?
By Scott Rogust
Every season, the North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball team is expected to contend for a national championship. In 2021, Roy Williams retired as head coach, winning three national championships since 2003. Replacing him was assistant coach Hubert Davis, in hopes he could retain the team's winning ways.
While in his first year Davis led the team to the Final Four, Davis has never led the team back that far int he NCAA Tournament. This season, it looks doubtful the Tar Heels will even make it into the NCAA Tournament.
On Tuesday night, the Tar Heels lost 73-65 to the Pitt Panthers. With that, North Carolina now falls to 13-9 on the season, with 10 games to go, with two meetings against the rival Duke Blue Devils are ranked second in the nation.
After this defeat, Tar Heels fans are calling for Davis' job, as they have high expectations for the team, and can't handle the team missing March Madness for the second time in three years. Fans are probably wondering what Davis' buyout is.
Hubert Davis' buyout on UNC Tar Heels contract
Davis signed a six-year contract extension after the 2021-22 season, worth $16.7 million. That meant his deal went through the 2027-28 season.
What would it take for the Tar Heels to buy out Davis' deal? According to Davis' contract, if the school were to fire him without cause, they would have to pay the remaining base salary owed until the end of his contract, which would be June 30, 2028. Davis is paid a base salary of $400,000 per year.
So, if Davis were to be fired after the 2024-25 season, North Carolina would have to pay a $1.2 million buyout.
Through his three-plus seasons leading the Tar Heels, Davis holds a 91-40 overall record, and a 7-2 NCAA Tournament record.