Hubert Davis' midseason staff decision is a clear sign things are unraveling for UNC
By Lior Lampert
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis announced the renowned men's college basketball program will undergo some rather drastic changes starting next season.
Speaking on the Hubert Davis Live weekly radio show, Davis discussed the Tar Heels' plans to expand their staff. Most notably, he noted they will follow in the footsteps of North Carolina's football team by adding a general manager (GM), among other positions.
On the surface, the idea sounds logical and beneficial. However, the timing and magnitude of the decision speak to the level of desperation, panic and search for answers in Chapel Hill.
Hubert Davis' staff changes are a clear sign things are unraveling in North Carolina
If North Carolina wasn't already in a "code red" situation, Davis' latest moves triggered the alarms. This marks a low point for the Tar Heels, especially since they're only four seasons removed from a remarkable and improbable national title appearance. And considering the organizational overhaul comes after a molly-whopping at the hands of their bitter rival, Duke, the optics can't be much worse.
"The old model for Carolina basketball just doesn’t work," Davis stated (h/t R.L. Bynum of the Tar Heel Tribune). "It’s not sustainable. ... there’s so many things in play with NIL, the transfer portal, agents [and] international players. You just need a bigger staff to be able to maintain things. And you need a bigger staff so I can do what I’m supposed to be doing — coaching basketball."
So, North Carolina's blueprint for success, which has yielded the most Final Four trips in men's college hoops history, is dysfunctional and unsustainable? Something about that doesn't add up. Regardless, Davis and the Tar Heels are making some much-needed adjustments in hopes of righting the ship promptly.
Along with a GM, Davis and the Tar Heels want to bring in a director of marketing and fundraising, plus video/recruiting/graphics coordinators. The current state of the game in which athletes can get compensated has complicated matters for schools. Despite being an iconic juggernaut program, North Carolina ostensibly isn't an exception to the circumstances.
Nevertheless, whether Davis will be at the helm with North Carolina's newfound administrative renovations in place remains to be seen.