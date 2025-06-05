Hubert Davis will have at least one new advantage this year

As the 2025-26 college basketball season approaches, North Carolina's men's basketball program is poised for a significant resurgence under head coach Hubert Davis. The Tar Heels are entering a new era with unprecedented financial support, a strategic overhaul in roster construction, and the new addition of executive director and general manager Jim Tanner. It is clear that UNC is committed to restoring its elite status in college basketball, which gives Davis a critical advantage this season.

Unprecedented financial commitment for the Tar Heels

The university has significantly increased its investment in the men's basketball program, with sources confirming a financial commitment exceeding $14 million for the 2025-26 roster, which is approximately triple the amount spent the previous year. This influx of funds is driven by Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities and anticipated revenue-sharing models, and they help to remove barriers posed by the evolving landscape of college athletics, such as the transfer portal and international recruiting.

Additionally, UNC's hiring of Tanner has really helped streamline offseason operations, particularly in navigating a complex transfer portal. His whopping $850,000 salary shows just how committed the university is to getting back on track.

Strategic roster overhaul

Tanner's impact has been almost immediate. He was hired just a few months ago, and has already orchestrated an impressive offseason haul by securing six key roster additions, headlined by seven-footer Henri Veesar and international standout Luka Bogavac. Davis has focused on enhancing team size and versatility in his time as UNC's head coach, so other acquisitions like 6-foot-11 forward Jarin Stevenson, 6-foot-6 wing Jonathan Powell, 6-foot-2 guard Kyan Evans and guard Jaydon Young align with his style. With these new additions, they addressed a need for physicality that will help UNC compete at a higher level in the ACC and, they hope, the NCAA Tournament.

Historically, UNC basketball has been defined by its unreal consistency, boasting an average ACC finish of 2.4 over 72 years and a remarkable streak of 37 consecutive top-3 finishes in the conference. However, the program has faced some tough challenges in recent years, with a six-year stretch marking its worst performance in the modern era. Despite a surprise national title game appearance in 2021-22 and an ACC regular-season title in 2023-24, UNC missed the NCAA Tournament altogether in 2022-23 and has secured lower seeds for the most part. The new financial and structural support in place aims to elevate the program's floor and restore their reputation as a consistent championship-caliber school.

UNC is adapting to a new era

Davis, who is in his fifth season, has acknowledged the need to adapt to the modern college basketball landscape. "The old model for Carolina basketball just doesn't work, it's not sustainable," he stated, emphasizing the necessity of a larger staff to manage NIL, the transfer portal, and international recruiting. With 16 staff members, including five assistant coaches and 10 support staff with a projected total compensation exceeding $7 million in 2025-26, it is clear they are sparing no expense investing in a new infrastructure. Davis himself also signed a contract extension recently, with a $3.3 million salary and $1.25 million in bonuses, so the school is all in on this regime.

This is a pivotal season for UNC basketball, and they are hoping this new financial and strategic shift will set them up for success. With Tanner's expertise, a revamped roster and increased resources, Hubert Davis has the tools to return UNC to its storied excellence and ensure the Tar Heels remain a powerhouse in college basketball. Now, we get to see if he can effectively use these tools.