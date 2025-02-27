The North Carolina men's college basketball squad is trying to find its footing and reach the 2025 NCAA Tournament, and they've done that lately. Winners of four straight games, the Tar Heels are figuring things out. Head coach Hubert Davis is pushing the right buttons in February, as we've become accustomed to seeing during his tenure.

However, Joe Lunardi of ESPN's latest bracketology update suggests it could be too little, too late for the Tar Heels, considering they're his "First Team Out." They're on the verge of missing the Big Dance for a second time in four seasons under Davis' watch. North Carolina is the gold standard and crown jewel for college hoops, so folks in Chapel Hill aren't taking this lightly.

North Carolina's shortcomings have had fans calling for Davis' job from the early goings of the 2024-25 campaign. While the recent surge has quieted the outside noise (for now) a little, frustration still lingers. But we have news for you, Tar Heel Nation: He's not going anywhere anytime soon -- for more reasons than one. Chief among them is his son, Elijah, being on the roster.

Hubert Davis' UNC legacy is so much more complicated than his current job status

Elijah is a senior guard who transferred from Division III Lynchburg last summer. He has yet to play for the Tar Heels this season and won't be on the team much longer. So, Hubert's exit could coincide with his if the program doesn't get back on track. Right? Wrong.

Nepotism is nothing new in sports. We see it everywhere, all the time. Nonetheless, the Tar Heels bringing in Elijah as a benchwarmer further intertwines the Davis family with North Carolina. Hubert's legacy as a four-year alumnus who earned All-ACC honors as a senior cements him in the annals of school history.

Ties between Hubert and the Tar Heels run deep, and Elijah adds another generation to the connection. Not to mention, as a Winston-Salem native, North Carolina courses through the former's veins in every respect.

Moreover, and possibly most notably, a sneaky contract extension that was apparently signed in December but wasn't reported until this month complicates matters ($). Hubert signed a deal that keeps him with the Tar Heels through the 2029-30 season, indicating a departure is far from imminent.