Hugh Freeze is putting his Auburn livelihood on the line by going with Jackson Arnold
By John Buhler
Auburn did make a huge splash in the transfer portal this weekend by landing former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold. While other SEC teams like Georgia and Mississippi State had interest in him to varying degrees as well, Hugh Freeze won big with this commitment. This is because Auburn needs to thrive for Freeze to be able to keep his job beyond next season. Will Arnold even be enough?
Last year was supposed to be the year that Arnold took over and flourished running the Oklahoma offense. He looked completely out of sorts vs. the Tennessee defense in his first SEC start, culminating in his eventual benching. Arnold did eventually win the starting job back, but it was too little, too late. Offensive coordinator Seth Littrell was ousted and OU barely achieved bowl eligibility.
I get the idea of pursuing a player like Arnold in the portal, but I have my concerns about him being the difference-maker Auburn needs at this time. Don't get me wrong, he is immensely talented. However, I wonder if last season's struggles will follow Arnold to his new SEC school. Auburn may be in a better spot than Oklahoma next year, but Freeze might face similar pressure to that of Billy Napier.
Here is Auburn football welcoming its newest five-star dual-threat quarterback to War Eagle Nation.
What do Arnold and Freeze have to do in unison to achieve the season that Auburn needs next fall?
Auburn lands former Oklahoma 5-star QB Jackson Arnold in the portal
It is really simple. Auburn needs to be more than just a bowl team next year under Freeze's leadership. I do not know if 8-4 is the benchmark he needs to achieve, but Arnold needs to be a catalyst for change like DJ Lagway was for Florida last year under Billy Napier. Freeze is a quality college football head coach, so I trust his ability to identify and develop incoming talent, portal or high school or not.
In theory, this emerging partnership between Arnold and Freeze should work out well for Auburn. You have a high-end coach and a promising quarterback talent coming together at a program that matters historically. There is one other huge advantage Auburn has next year working in its favor. Arch rivals Alabama and Georgia will have to come to Jordan-Hare next season, giving Auburn a chance.
Ultimately, Freeze's Auburn tenure will be defined by his program's decision to pursue and land Arnold out of the portal. I understand why he pursued and landed Payton Thorne out of Michigan State two years ago, but this transfer portal targeting of Arnold has to work. This feels every bit boom or bust. Either Auburn is pushing for a playoff spot next year, or they miss a bowl game and everyone is gone.
We have to appreciate Freeze for going after one of the biggest targets in the transfer portal this year.