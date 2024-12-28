Hugh Freeze just got perfect chance to put a cherry on Auburn's transfer portal haul
By Quinn Everts
Winning on the field in college football starts by winning off the field. Recruiting has always been where dynasties start, but with the prevalence of the transfer portal in CFB these days, teams can basically build entire rosters out of transfers.
Hugh Freeze is trying to rebuild his roster at Auburn, and after a successful offseason this far on the recruiting trail, there are plenty of players in the portal who could help Auburn rebound after two straight losing seasons — one of them being an Alabama native, Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White.
White — who was born in Birmingham — has 1,665 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns in his Tennessee career, his best year coming in 2023, when he posted 67 catches for 803 yards. After a step back in his junior year in 2024, White hits the portal looking for a fresh opportunity, and a homecoming to Auburn makes sense.
Auburn hopes to land another top portal receiver
Last week, Freeze and Auburn landed perhaps the most sought-after receiver in the portal, former Georgia Tech wideout Eric Singleton Jr, who had 56 catches for 754 yards in his sophomore campaign at GT. Could the Tigers double down and bolster their receiving core even more!
It wouldn't be crazy! Auburn's class of 2025 ranks in the top 10 no matter what site you look at, and the prized recruit of that class is quarterback Deuce Knight, one of the top quarterback prospects in the class.
Knight will need some dynamic receivers at Auburn, and White could provide that downfield explosiveness alongside Singleton. Last year's leading receiver at Auburn, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, was a fifth-year senior, so there's plenty of room for wide receivers at Auburn right now.
Auburn's on-field product has been subpar the past few seasons. But wins on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal can turn things around in a hurry, and Auburn has quite a few of those this offseason.