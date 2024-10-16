'I'm just not sure they deserve it': Victor Wembanyama goes off on modern NBA stars
Victor Wembanyama is poised for one of the most impressive sophomore seasons in recent NBA history. Following a stellar rookie campaign where he earned Rookie of the Year honors, finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting and posted averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and a league-leading 3.6 blocks per game, Wembanyama’s trajectory is aiming straight toward NBA superstardom.
But Wembanyama isn't just coming for individual stardom, or his first career playoff appearance. He's apparently coming for the necks of modern NBA stars whose work ethic he doesn't approve of.
Victor Wembanyama has harsh words for certain NBA stars
Recently, Wembanyama made headlines during an interview with Sports Illustrated when asked about his biggest surprises since joining the NBA.
“In a good way, some of them are really impressive and inspiring in the way they approach the game every night," Wembanyama said of his peers. "But others that I used to like, now it’s like I’m just not sure they deserve it. Like they don’t seem like they put as much work in as I thought.”
Wemby's comments sparked discussion about certain NBA stars who, in his view, don’t invest the same level of effort he initially expected. They also hinted at a growing concern around the league: the perceived lack of commitment by some players, particularly regarding their availability for games.
This sentiment ties into the broader issue of load management, where players sit out games, often for rest rather than injury. The NBA has seen a trend where stars are missing more games than in previous eras, leading to frustration from fans who pay to see top players like LeBron James, Steph Curry or Kevin Durant, only to find them on the bench in street clothes. To address this, commissioner Adam Silver implemented a rule ahead of the 2023-2024 season, penalizing teams that rest star players during nationally televised or In-Season Tournament games. The intention is to ensure that fans get to see the league’s top talents perform regularly.
Some of the most notable examples of load management include Kawhi Leonard, who hasn’t played more than 70 games in a season since 2017, and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who recently announced he would likely never play in back-to-back games to preserve his health for the playoffs.
Wembanyama’s perspective, particularly as a rising young star, reflects a desire to see more players commit to competing every night, echoing a sentiment among fans that NBA stars should be available for as many of the 82 regular season games as possible. While he acknowledges that the ultimate goal is to win championships, his approach reflects an old-school mentality: Players should be on the court, not only for their personal success but to entertain the fans and compete to the best of their ability every single game.