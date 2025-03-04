Ian Anderson roster dilemma could force Braves into a very awkward rotation decision

How the Atlanta Braves get through the first month of the season will play a big part in how the rest of the year shakes out. Atlanta was already going to be down Ronald Acuña Jr. in right field and Spencer Strider near the top of the rotation. With catcher Sean Murphy now out for four-to-six weeks with a cracked rib, this puts even more pressure on a depleted battery to get the most out of the rotation.

We know that it will be the unproven combination of Drake Baldwin and Chadwick Tromp handling responsibilities behind the plate. We also know that Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Schwellenbach will go one-two-three out of the gate to lead the starting rotation. Strider will be back at some point, but that still leaves at least one spot up in the air, a position battle that his dominated conversation around spring training so far.

It looks like Atlanta really, really wants both Grant Holmes and Ian Anderson to earn the fourth and fifth spots out of camp. But that's not just out of necessity: Both pitchers are out of options, meaning that if they do not make the Opening Day roster, they must clear waivers before re-signing with the Braves on a Minor League deal. While Holmes has been more well-thought-of in recent months to potentially impact this rotation in a positive direction, Anderson is not the same player he was way back in 2020-21.

Ian Anderson might be putting Atlanta Braves in an awkward position

Not to say that I have a strong indication on where the Braves are leaning at filling their rotation out in the long-term, but I would say that Holmes is the one more likely to have staying power once Strider eventually works his way back from last year's season-ending elbow injury. Holmes is like Lopez was last season, in that he can work as both a starter and as a reliever. Anderson, on the other hand, has only been a starter, and he hasn't been a good one in quite some time at this point.

What made Anderson special coming up from the Minors in 2020 was two-fold. One, he had a devastating change-up that constantly fooled hitters by how quickly it would fall off the table. And two, Atlanta really needed a boost in the rotation. It was not until the following year where the Braves had the rotation to go the distance and did just that, but it's been all downhill for Anderson since that year.

While I doubt the Braves will try to rush Strider back, I have a hard time seeing them leave well enough alone when well enough is simply not good enough. Anderson's spotty control and command, combined with his lack of velocity, often has opposing hitters teeing off on him like he pitches batting practice. Atlanta may really like Sale, Lopez and Schwellenbach at the top of it, but what about the other guys?

Atlanta really only needs one to shine this spring, because Strider will be back before we even know it.