Ian Anderson spring training start gives Alex Anthopoulos more reason for Braves splash

The Atlanta Braves' offseason was awfully quiet. Alex Anthopoulos has been consistent with his message: Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider are our marquee additions. And sure, that's going to help. We shouldn't discount Jurickson Profar either. He's an impactful bat at a position of need in the outfield.

That said, folks hoped for a little something more after the disappointment of last season. Atlanta won 89 games and looked completely outclassed in the NL playoffs. Just about everybody in the lineup took a step back and spent time on the IL in 2024. Everybody except Marcell Ozuna.

Yes, the Braves will benefit from better luck and a healthier lineup. It's hard to imagine Austin Riley, Matt Olson, and Ozzie Albies all posting career-worst numbers in unison again. That said, what are the odds that Ozuna cools off? Fairly high, unfortunately. The Braves also cannot ignore the looming threat of more injuries. If there was a lesson in last season, it was the importance of quality depth. When the Braves start bleeding talent, where can Brian Snitker turn?

That question feels especially important for the pitching staff this season. Strider is back, but Atlanta let Max Fried and Charlie Morton walk in free agency — neither with adequate replacements in line. Rather than pumping up their rotation with a subsequent free agent signing or a trade, the Braves stood pat.

Atlanta is expected to develop internal replacements, such as projected No. 5 starter Ian Anderson. The only problem? Their in-house options leave much to be desired.

Ian Anderson's spring training debut puts Braves' lack of depth in stark focus

Anderson's 2025 spring training debut was a complete disaster. The 26-year-old went 1.2 innings, coughing up one hit, three walks, and a run. The Braves lost to Tampa Bay, 4-2.

Ian Anderson is out after 1 2/3 innings, walked three batters including two in the second inning. Gave up a run (responsible for two more that are on now), one hit, three walks, sat 92-93 w/ FB, mostly 92. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) February 23, 2025

Anderson was integral to Atlanta's 2021 World Series run once upon a time, but he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2023 and has missed two straight seasons due to rehab. It's unwise to react too strongly to a single spring training start — especially from someone working his way back from such a lengthy absence — but it's hard to place absolute faith in Anderson. There are too many unknown variables at play, and the low velocity is a troubling red flag.

Move past Anderson, and the options aren't much better. Hurston Waldrep is still a year or two away. Grant Holmes is fine as a swingman, but he's not full-time starter material. A.J. Smith-Shawver just isn't happening. Not yet, at least. Bryce Elder has been encouraging in limited exposure this spring, but Braves fans are understandably weary about the former All-Star turned postseason scapegoat.

Let's assume that Spencer Schwellenbach builds on a promising rookie campaign. The Braves will have four solid starters once Strider is back, but both Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez have troubling injury histories (not to mention Strider, now coming back from Tommy John). Sale and Lopez were healthy most of last season but wore down late. Can the Braves really count on their durability in 2025? It's a risky bet.

Last season showed the Braves how quickly things can sour when injuries strike in the lineup. If the rotation gets beat up in 2025, the consequences might be even more dire. That's why Alex Anthopoulos needs to shop around, whether it's a last-second rabbit out of the hat in free agency or, more likely, a consequential trade.

There are options out there. Atlanta just needs to get busy.