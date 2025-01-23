Ichiro takes the high road regarding Hall of Fame snub as only Ichiro could
By Scott Rogust
This past Tuesday, the 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame class unveiled. There were no real shockers in regards to made the cut to receive induction, but there were questions about the voting. Former Seattle Mariners superstar outfielder Ichiro Suzuki received induction alongside former New York Yankees starting pitcher C.C. Sabathia and Houston Astros relief pitcher Billy Wagner. What was shocking was the vote tally.
Ichiro received 99.7 percent of the vote on his first year on the ballot. Only one writer voted "no" on Ichiro getting inducted in the 2025 class, denying Ichiro of being the second player ever to be unanimously selected into the Hall of Fame. That led to outrage from the Mariners fanbase, baseball fans as a whole, and even baseball writers who have a Hall of Fame vote. How could one leave Ichiro off their ballot despite recording over 3,000 hits, winning an AL MVP Award and 10 Gold Gloves, and being named to the All-Star Game 10 times.
During a press conference, Ichiro was asked about the lone voter who kept him off of their ballot. Through his translator, Ichiro joked that he'd like to invite that writer to his home, "have a drink together, and we will have a good chat."
Ichiro Suzuki jokingly says he wants to have a chat with lone writer who left him off Hall of Fame ballot
While the baseball world was up in arms about the lone writer, demanding they come forward and explain their rationale for making this decision, Ichiro decided to have some fun at the press conference.
Ichiro made his MLB debut in 2001 at the age of 27 after signing a three-year, $14 contract, and he made the impact of all impacts in his rookie season. Ichiro led the American League with a .350 batting average, while leading the majors with 56 stolen bases, 242 hits, 692 at-bats, and 738 plate appearances. Ichiro won both AL Rookie of the Year and AL MVP, while also receiving a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger Award.
Ichiro was an All Star in each of his first 10 seasons, all with the Mariners. Overall, in his 19-year career, Ichiro recorded .311 batting average, a .355 on-base percentage, a .402 slugging percentage, 117 home runs, 780 RBI, 1,420 runs, 3,089 hits, and 509 stolen bases.
393 voters believed Ichiro was deserving of induction into Cooperstown in his very first year on the ballot. One voter went out of their way to say they didn't believe Ichiro was deserving of this honor. Yet, Ichiro joins an exclusive list of first-ballot Hall of Famers who didn't get all of the votes, like Hank Aaron, Derek Jeter, and former Mariners teammate Ken Griffey Jr.