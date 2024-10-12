Ideal Braves competition for Jarred Kelenic just got eliminated from the MLB Playoffs
The Atlanta Braves acquired Jarred Kelenic from the Seattle Mariners last offseason with plans of a platoon in left field. The Braves then went on to acquire the likes of Adam Duvall in an attempt to diversify the depth chart and stockpile talent. Unfortunately for Atlanta, the baseball gods dealt a cruel hand in 2024. Rather than swimming in quality outfielders, the Braves were left picking up the scraps between injury bouts.
Kelenic was basically forced into a full-time role without much insulation behind him. There are positive stretches, including a midseason foray as the Braves' leadoff hitter, but the overall production was less than Atlanta fans hoped for. Across 412 ABs, Kelenic slashed .231/.286/.393 with 15 home runs. By the postseason, Kelenic was watching from the bench as Ramon Laureano patrolled left field.
It's far too early to write Kelenic out of the Braves' long-term plans. The dude is 25 years old and he is going to get another shot at full-time duties next season, even once Ronald Acuña is back in the opposite corner. That said, Atlanta would be wise to sign a platoon option — or, perhaps more importantly, a source of competition. Oftentimes the quickest way to bring out a player's best is a fire beneath their feet.
Atlanta's perfect replacement could be sourced from another postseason contender that was sent home early. The Kansas City Royals were eliminated from the ALDS on Thursday, which means veteran Tommy Pham is back on the free agent market. He's the perfect Braves target.
Braves should go after Tommy Pham as Jarred Kelenic insurance in MLB free agency
Pham was integral to the Arizona Diamondbacks' World Series run a year ago. He couldn't quite repeat that magic in Kansas City, but he quickly became a beloved member of that organization after arriving midseason. At 36 years old, Pham still has a sterling reputation, known as an extreme grinder who leaves no stone unturned when it comes to elevating his craft.
"He's a great worker, tireless worker,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro told reporters (h/t Bill Ladson, MLB.com). “He's constantly trying to figure out what he needs to do to improve. And for a guy that's played as long as he has, that's not always the norm — his willingness to make some changes and listen to suggestions. He plays extremely hard all the time. I think our guys respect that."
In short, Pham is the perfect veteran for a relatively young locker room. The Braves aren't exactly rebuilding, but Atlanta's outfield in particular is rife with inexperience. Both Acuña and Michael Harris II are phenomenal despite their youth, but an established vet who can teach discipline and work ethic could prove beneficial to Atlanta's clubhouse.
Pham is still a useful player, too. He slashed .248/.305/.368 with nine home runs in 440 ABs this season, displaying his penchant for patience at the plate. Pham's chase rate (18.7 percent) was in the 97th percentile, per Baseball Savant. He knows how to work a count and put the ball in play, even if some of his pop has diminished with age.
The Braves don't need to land Juan Soto in order to upgrade their left field reps. Kelenic showed plenty of promise last season, but an established, October-proven vet could go a long way toward shoring up a potential position of weakness. The hope would be that Pham's presence brings the best out of Kelenic, but if it doesn't, Pham can step in and contribute himself.