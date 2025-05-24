If the Browns want a winning culture in Cleveland, Nick Chubb needs to teach it

The Cleveland Browns have a decision to make with their longtime running back, Nick Chubb. A second season-ending injury in 2024 brought a reality that fans and the front office probably weren’t ready to face. And the Browns not signing him after the season made it clear what the franchise felt about him.

The front office went on to draft two running backs in April and still have Jerome Ford on the roster, which means they probably have no intentions of bringing Chubb back under any capacity. But if they want to establish a winning culture on the coast of Lake Erie, it could all start with Chubb.

You’re not bringing Chubb to be a top-five rusher in the NFL and average upwards of 20 carries a game. His body won’t sustain that, and neither will this offensive system. It’s a hard sell to bring back a fifth running back, especially if Ford is the projected starter right now, but it could be the move that actually changes this offense's perspective.

Nick Chubb’s mentality could be the secret weapon for the Cleveland Browns amid years of losing

The Browns need Chubb around for his veteran leadership, but also his competitive mentality. This is a young offense, and having a player like him to be a leader and mentor to the rookies on the roster would set them up for success. That’s what Jack Gorman, one NFL analyst, thinks. It’s not a bad approach either.

I think bringing Chubb back and expecting him to be an elite running back again is foolish. But Cleveland could keep him around for a reason similar to why teams pair an aging quarterback with a young promising rookie: to help ease the transition.

That’s what Chubb can do with Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson this year. If the Browns brought Chubb back, he probably wouldn’t be more than a third-down back and maybe a goal line option. Judkins and Ford would probably lead the way in the backfield.

It’s not a perfect solution, but it’s one the Browns should definitely consider. Nothing they’ve done has worked to this point. They have to figure out something to turn things around. For many years, Chubb was that player on the field. Now they could use his mentality in the locker room.

It could ultimately be the difference in a culture shift for this Browns team. If it doesn’t, it’s not like they lost anything to begin with.