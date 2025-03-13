In Vinnie Pasquantino fashion, Royals 1B calms fans down after Bobby Witt Jr. scare

Kansas City Royals fans saw their 2025 season flash before their very eyes on Wednesday when Andres Munoz hit Bobby Witt Jr.'s left wrist with a 95.9 mph sinker.

Witt immediately flung his bat after getting hit and grabbed his left wrist before taking a knee and leaving the game. Royals manager Matt Quatraro said that Witt initially lost feeling in his fingers after he was hit by the pitch, but regained feeling soon after. That gave Royals fans some optimism, but X-rays loomed.

Manager Matt Quatraro said Bobby Witt Jr. “said initially that he just lost feeling in his fingers, but he said it was coming back. They’re going to get an X-ray just to make sure.”



Video courtesy of Royals videographer Mick Larson. pic.twitter.com/NDVki3KjGu — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) March 12, 2025

Fortunately, Witt had avoided any fractures and will be re-evaluated on Thursday morning, according to the Royals X account. Witt made sure to react to the tweet, and then Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino posted a picture of Witt tweeting his reaction while using the arm he was hit on.

Watched him tweet this (while using left hand). https://t.co/vDCValw7QC pic.twitter.com/GtKKRkjtbG — Vinnie Pasquantino (@VPasquantino) March 13, 2025

Any Royals fan that was concerned has to feel a lot better now, right?

Pasquantino is known for being an excellent X user due to his sense of humor, and it was on full display again on Wednesday. Royals fans seeing their superstar use his left arm to tweet that he's all good after the injury scare has to feel good.

Expectations are high for Kansas City this season after making it to the ALDS in 2024 and the team added Jonathan India and Carlos Estevez over the winter. Losing Witt, an MVP-caliber player, for an extended period of time would impact their odds of being the team they expect to be in 2025.

Witt slashed .332/.389/.588 with 32 home runs and 109 RBI in 161 regular season games. He tacked on 45 doubles, 11 triples, and 31 stolen bases while playing defense at a Gold Glove level. He wound up finishing second to Aaron Judge in the AL MVP balloting. Witt's numbers were honestly good enough for him to win the MVP award most years. It would not be surprising at all to see him win the award this season if health prevails.

Now, there's a good chance Witt is going to sit for a bit before (hopefully) returning to action before Opening Day. Pasquantino sure seems to think there's a good chance Witt will be 100 percent sooner rather than later.