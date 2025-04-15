WNBA Draft: Indiana Fever draft picks show how they'll maximize Caitlin Clark's prime

Caitlin Clark is a genius at plenty of aspects of basketball, and one of them is finding a post player who is running the floor alongside her. The newest member of the Indiana Fever, Makayla Timpson from Florida State, will be a perfect parter in crime when Clark gets on the break in 2025.

Indiana Fever select forward Makayla Timpson

With their first pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft (No. 19 overall) the Fever selected power forward Makayla Timpson, who averaged 17.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game for the Seminoles in 2024-25, along with 3.1 blocks and 1.8 steals. She was a 3-time All-ACC selection, 3-time ACC All-Defense and led the conference in blocked shots last season.

Fever take shooting guard Bree Hall with No. 20 overall pick

Getting Clark some extra shooting to flank her doesn't hurt either, and that's the direction Indiana went with their next pick. Hall is a 2-time NCAA champion, and shot almost 40 percent from 3-point range during her four-year career with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Indiana made 9.2 3-pointers per game in 2024, but about one-third of those came from Clark herself, so some shooting depth will be welcomed in Indy.

How do draft picks change expectations for Caitlin Clark, Fever in 2025?

The Fever finished the 2024 season at exactly .500, with a 20-20 record. With Clark expected to make a leap in year two and some reinforcements around her, a playoff berth is not a stretch for the Fever.

They might not have the firepower yet for a deep playoff run, but that will likely come soon — Clark is good enough to will a team to success, and she'll only get better. The Fever's two picks on Monday show Indiana is fully committed to building around her going forward.