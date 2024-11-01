Indiana Fever enter a new era with Stephanie White as head coach
For weeks or perhaps even months, there has been speculation about mutual interest between the Indiana Fever and then-Connecticut Sun head coach Stephanie White. It didn't take long for the dominos to fall once the offseason began: The Fever were quick to dismiss former coach Christie Sides, and when the Sun and White decided to part ways a few days ago, it felt like just a matter of time.
Sure enough, on Friday the Fever announced White as the team's new head coach. White has spent the past two seasons coaching the Sun, taking home 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year honors during her tenure. She leaves the team after back-to-back semifinals appearances in order to take over a Fever team that is on the rise and has big expectations for the future with Caitlin Clark at the helm.
""I am incredibly proud and honored to return home to Indiana and lead the Fever during such a pivotal moment in this franchise's history, as well as during such an important time throughout women's athletics. This franchise has and always will be committed to winning and I look forward to working every day to help deliver another WNBA title to the greatest basketball fans in the world.""- White on taking over Fever
Stephanie White is great fit to lead ndiana Fever into new era with Caitlin Clark
Indiana is a place the loves its roots. Indiana natives love where they're from and they take pride in it, especially when it comes to the game of basketball. White is a West Lebanon, Ind., native and also a Purdue alumna. In addition to that, she's already spent six seasons as both an assistant and as a head coach with the Fever.
Fever President of Basketball Operations Kelly Krauskopf has been certain that the future of this franchise is bright and her intention has been to get a head coach that aligns with their expectations moving forward as an organization.
"“As we enter this new era of Fever basketball, I am thrilled to welcome Stephanie back to the franchise. Stephanie is a part of the fabric of this franchise, both as a former player and as a member of our championship coaching staff, so I’m quite familiar with her elite basketball IQ and leadership style. I am confident there is no one who better understands our culture or is more equipped to lead our group of players to the next level.”"- Fever President Kelly Krauskopf
It was important that the head coach would be someone that would help bring the best out of their star player, Caitlin Clark. She is the cornerstone of the franchise and the league moving forward, so it was key to get a coach that is aware of the franchise's goals. Who better than someone that has lived in Indiana, played in Indiana, and coached in Indiana? White helped bring the franchise their first-ever WNBA title back in 2012 as a player, and now the journey begins to bring one as a coach.