Indiana Fever geared up in the offseason to become real contenders

The 2025 WNBA season is going to provide a lot of excitement for its fans. The league is only continuing to grow and grab new eyes season by season. This year, the WNBA is projected to once again break numbers in viewership in sales. A team that plays a role in the growth of the WNBA has been the Indiana Fever, as they plan for an amazing season.

The Fever front office has done well with acquiring young talent to build around. Caitlin Clark has shown to be a superstar from the moment she was drafted into the WNBA. Sure, there’s been some trials and tribulations that she’s faced in her early career. The number one pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft took the league by storm with averages of 19.2 points and 8.4 assists, earning the Rookie of the Year Award.

While Clark has continued to flourish on the floor, she couldn’t do it without her partner-in-crime, Aliyah Boston. In Boston’s first two seasons, she has proven to be one of the best centers in the WNBA. She may not be as flashy as others, but she’s a silent killer on the court. Boston shows versatility on both ends of the floor. Offensively, she’s gifted on the block, as she’s great at reading team defenses to make a play. On the other end, Boston’s high IQ continues to be on full display with her rim protection, ability to switch, and more.

The Fever front office has made it a focal point to build around their two stars, Clark and Boston. There’s a reason why they were both back-to-back number-one picks in the WNBA Draft. Clark and Boston have the chance to blossom together and take the Fever to further heights. The front office understands that and decided to surround their young players with veteran talent.

The Indiana Fever went out and got the depth they needed

Adding key veterans like DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard is huge. Both players are multiple-time champions and have been in various playoff situations. Are Bonner and Howard past the prime of their careers? Yes. However, they still have great value as key role players and know what it takes to win at the highest level.

Other key acquisitions for the Fever include Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson. Colson became a two-time champion as a member of the Las Vegas Aces, while Cunningham played a role in the Phoenix Mercury's remaining playoff contenders. With the Fever’s veteran talents alongside their electric young players, they will be in contention for a WNBA title this season.

There are some small details to expect from the Fever this season. Remember, this isn’t just a one-star show as they have multiple players who can compete at the highest level. The Fever have weapons that can potentially lead the team on multiple nights. One player is Aliyah Boston. who has all of the tools to be the team's leading scorer. As she enters her first season under head coach Stephanie White, she has a chance to have a great season.

Another secret weapon the Fever have is Kelsey Mitchell. This is a name that will be a difference-maker this season for Indiana. Mitchell is looking to keep the momentum rolling after her great showing from last season. Playing in lineups next to Clark has made the game come easy for her, as the two are always in sync. Not only can Mitchell have another great season individually, but also create opportunities for her teammates to succeed as well.

With that being said, expect the Indiana Fever to have a great season. It will be a journey as the team is still trying to find a feel for one another. However, once they continue to build team chemistry, they’ll be unstoppable. Expect the Fever to be in the conversation as one of the favorites to win a WNBA title.