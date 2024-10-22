Indiana is on high upset alert vs. Washington after latest injury update
By Austen Bundy
The No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers have arguably been the college football season's biggest surprise. Sitting at 7-0 and ranked ahead of mighty Alabama heading into Week 9, their clash with Big Ten newcomer Washington has now become their biggest game of the year.
Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Hoosiers are likely to be without starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke. The sixth-year transfer from Ohio underwent thumb surgery Monday but his "prognosis has improved."
The timeline for Rourke's recovery has him slated to potentially return Nov. 2 against Michigan State, less than two weeks from now.
Rourke led Indiana to its incredible undefeated start, completing 74.6 percent of his passes and thrown 15 touchdowns and only three interceptions. The Hoosier offense ranks No. 1 nationally in scoring, averaging 48.7 points per game with Rourke under center.
Indiana's CFP hopes are in danger with Rourke likely sidelined
Per ESPN, Indiana is No. 5 in the country in total offense (512.7 yards per game) and No. 5 in third-down conversion percentage (54.2 percent). Without Rourke, the Hoosiers will be severely shorthanded against a Washington team that upset a ranked Michigan team 27-17 just two weeks ago.
Backup Tayven Jackson is expected to handle passing duties in Rourke's absence. He went 7-for-8, tossing for 91 yards and two touchdowns in relief for Rourke against Nebraska in Week 8. The redshirt sophomore would be making his sixth career start against the Huskies on Saturday.
A loss for the Hoosiers would be devastating in its hunt for a first-ever College Football Playoff berth. Having not played any ranked opponents all season, its resume (despite being undefeated) is rather weak compared to the rest of its competition in the Big Ten.
Indiana can really only afford to lose to No. 4 Ohio State (Nov. 23) if it isn't going to win the Big Ten title outright. On top of being undefeated in that unlikely scenario, it would need one of either No. 3 Penn State or No. 1 Oregon to lose in order to have a path to Indianapolis.
It's safe to say a lot of pressure will be on Jackson's shoulders Saturday as Indiana's season likely hangs in the balance.