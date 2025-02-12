Indiana's biggest win of the season was bittersweet for Hoosiers fans
By Lior Lampert
Following a narrow defeat to Michigan, Indiana responded with an impressive upset victory in East Lansing over No. 11 Michigan State. The Hoosiers were trailing by as many as 12 points midway through the first half, but they persevered and prevailed.
Indiana eked out a surprising 71-67 triumph against the Spartans. They won the turnover battle, holding Michigan State to 38.2 percent from the field and a dismal 4-of-23 from the three-point line. Typically, Hoosier Nation would be riding high after taking down their Big Ten rival, yet the vibe surrounding this game feels different.
The Hoosiers earned their first win over a ranked opponent in two years. Moreover, they prevented longtime Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo from breaking the late and great Bob Knight's record for most Big Ten victories. Nonetheless, it happened in the aftermath of Mike Woodson's decision to step down from his position as Indiana's sideline chief once the season ends.
Knowing Woodson has one foot out the doors, it's hard for Hoosiers fans to get too excited about beating Michigan State. The program's uncertain future looms largely over the Indiana faithful. Conversely, this reminds everyone what the team can achieve under Woodson, which could be seen as rubbing salt in the wound.
Woodson has been one of Indiana's more successful coaches since taking over at the helm of his alma mater in 2021-22. His 78 wins (and counting) are sixth in Hoosiers men's basketball history. Alas, he won't be moving up the ranks any further, barring a complete 180 that results in him returning to Bloomington.
Celebrating seems wrong, considering the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign is ostensibly Woodson's farewell tour. Despite a massive win versus a high-powered Michigan State squad on the road and snapping an extensive top-25 skid, his imminent departure dampens the mood.
Improving to 15-10 on the year and 6-8 in conference play, Indiana must find a way to keep powering through and block out the noise. Woodson's exit will be a popular topic of discussion.